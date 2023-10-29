MTSU volleyball defeats UTEP in four sets

Featured photo by Savion Davis

Story by Brett Walker

Murfreesboro, TENN- Middle Tennessee State volleyball (18-6, 9-3 CUSA) kept to its winning ways as it defeated the UTEP (17-8, 9-5 CUSA) by a score of 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium. The Blue Raiders extended their winning streak to eight games and remain a perfect 7-0 at home this season.

MTSU had no trouble with UTEP in the first set. The Blue Raiders’ intensity outmatched that of the Miners as they jumped out to an early 7-1 lead in the set. It was a lead that they would never surrender to trounce UTEP 25-14.

The second set looked to be more of the same for Middle Tennessee as it once again gained an early lead. The Blue Raiders led 17-10 but the Miners would not go down easily. UTEP bounced back and scored 15 out of the last 21 points to win the set 25-23.

The third set of this battle of Conference USA heavyweights unfolded very similarly to the second set. Once again, MTSU took a commanding 16-10 lead before UTEP came roaring back.

The Miners knotted the score up at 19-19, but this time the Blue Raiders didn’t waiver. After the two teams continually traded blows, MTSU won the set 27-25. Sophomore Adri Rhoda, who led the team with 18 kills, was proud of the team’s mental toughness after a disappointing finish to the second set.

“We reminded ourselves how important this game was, and the fact that we were defending our home court, which we did, so we were really happy about that,” Rhoda said.

After a thrilling third set, MTSU advanced to a fourth set to attempt to close the game out. It didn’t come easy for the Blue Raiders, but they got the job done and won the deciding set 25-19.

MTSU tallied 57 total kills in the match. Junior Laure Jansen recorded 10 kills on the afternoon and felt that she was set up for success by her teammates.

“I think our serve receive was way better than yesterday,” Jansen said. “Taylor (Eisert) did a great job of spreading the offense and I think that gives us good opportunities to score points”.

Brett Walker is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @mtsusidelines, or on X @MTSUSidelines.