Nashville Therapy Pets return in the midst of finals season

Featured Photo by Lillian Chapman

Story by Lillian Chapman

With finals a month away, students need a way to relax. Nashville Therapy Pets help students unwind with visits from therapy dogs and cats at Middle Tennessee State University.

Nashville Therapy Pets is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people through pet-led therapy. They visit Senior Citizen facilities, colleges, hospitals and schools with their personal pets that are trained and certified as therapy animals.

Rebecca Pile, the president and CEO of Nashville Therapy Pets, came with her cat, Nora, who was rescued from a shelter.

“I actually have two therapy cats that I do visits with. I got started with her [Nora] brother in 2017 and then she got certified in 2021,” Pile said.

President and CEO of Nashville Therapy Pets Rebecca Pile with her beloved Nora. (Photo by Lillian Chapman).

They have been coming to MTSU for about two years and were invited by the Media Department and also visited the REC Center.

Tammy Killgore came with her dog, Judy, who has been certified as a therapy dog since 2021. Judy was originally training to be a guide dog at Southeastern Guide Dogs until the school was closed during the pandemic.

“Judy loves being a guide dog. She likes kids, she loves babies and she likes old people,” said Killgore.

When asked what she enjoyed most about being part of Nashville Therapy Pets, Killgore said, “Watching her [Judy] eliminate stress, just watching people change as they pet her; that’s the best part.”

