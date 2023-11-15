Wednesday, November 15, 2023
News

UCW delegation discuss biweekly pay with President McPhee

By Kailee Shores

Date:

Share post:

Story by Ethan Schmidt

At 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, a delegation of employees from MTSU’s chapter of United Campus Workers met with President Sidney McPhee to discuss their petition for biweekly pay. 

The meeting coalesced after the union obtained over 500 signatures on a petition asking the university’s administration to pay their workers on a biweekly basis instead of monthly. 

An uneasy tension came over the meeting, as state laws place heavy restrictions on how state employers can communicate with their employees’ unions. 

Spencer O’Neal, vice president of the UCW chapter, was keenly aware of these restrictions. 

“This is not an attempt at collective bargaining,” O’Neal said at the start of the meeting. 

In any case, the campus employees did not have to dispute McPhee at all. They faced no opposition against their demand for biweekly pay — the standard pay period length among education workers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

“We do not take the concerns of our employees and our students lightly,” McPhee said. 

The president hopes MTSU administration can implement biweekly pay within the next year. 

“This is not a promise,” McPhee stressed. “I prefer to under promise and overdeliver. That’s been my philosophy of dealing with the situation.” 

President McPhee said what prevents an immediate switch to the biweekly pay period are the large number of employees at MTSU, limited state funding, the inadequate Banner paycheck processing system and delayed approvals from the bank. 

However, the president was able to pledge that MTSU’s administration would publicly engage the campus community about the process of switching to biweekly pay. The president will meet with his cabinet to discuss drafting a letter that they will deliver to O’Neal, who will then distribute it widely. McPhee intends to send the letter within the next two weeks. 

O’Neal was pleased with the president’s response at the meeting. 

“I am content that MTSU is acting within the bounds of what is possible right now.”

Ethan Schmidt is a contributing writer for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact News Editor Kailee Shores, Assistant News Editor Alyssa Williams and Assistant News Editor Zoe Naylor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.

Previous article
The Blues in his eyes
Kailee Shores
Kailee Shoreshttps://mtsusidelines.com

Related articles

Community

Police investigate separate robbery and shooting incidents near campus

Story by Alyssa Williams The Murfreesboro Police Department is actively investigating two incidents that occurred at apartment complexes near...
News

SEA circulates petition to increase MTSU’s sustainable campus fee

Story by Alyssa Williams Featured Photo courtesy of Tom Smith The MTSU organization Students for Environmental Action circulated a petition...
Community

Murfreesboro confronts MTSU over deteriorating rental properties

Story by Kailee Shores While students actively struggle to find safe, affordable off-campus housing, MTSU owns residential properties surrounding...
News

Economic crisis creates overwhelming rent costs for young adults

Story by Aiden O'Neill Rent prices are skyrocketing all over the United States due to economic inflation, and Middle...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

The Blues in his eyes

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Bill Steber Story by Aiden O'Neill How a...

Nashville Therapy Pets return in the midst of finals season

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Lillian Chapman Story by Lillian Chapman With finals...

“Attack on Titan” final episodes brings closure to long-time fans

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Crunchy Roll Story by Alyssa Williams This article...

Popular news

What to expect at the MTSU Fall Dance Concert

Campus 0
Featured Photo by Annabelle Cranfill Story by  Luke Cameron Middle Tennessee...

MTSU Theatre wows with “Cinderella” performance

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo courtesy of MTSU Theatre Story by Lillian Chapman The...

Student chosen to choreograph for MTSU’s Dance Program’s fall dance concert

Campus 0
Featured Photo Courtesy of Lily Hall Story by Annabelle Cranfill Dance...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.