Breast cancer awareness with MTSU volleyball

Feature Photo by Caitlyn Hajek

Story by Linsey Mata

MTSU volleyball honored breast cancer awareness during its October games.

Breast cancer awareness is an essential cause in all sports at MTSU. Over the past month, football, soccer, cheer and volleyball teams took time to recognize the illness. Specifically, volleyball held a specialty night for breast cancer patients called ‘Dig Pink.’

“It [breast cancer] takes a major toll on families with just the mental stress to pay for medical bills and treatment,” redshirt sophomore Marie Lowell said.

Lowell lost her grandmother on her father’s side to cancer, as is the reality for a lot of families. In 2022, breast cancer claimed the lives of 42,211 females in the United States, according to the CDC. With such a large impact, awareness is crucial for early detection and prevention.

Junior outside hitter, Adriana Rhoda’s grandmother battled and beat breast cancer. Her grandmother’s persistence encourages the junior to work harder every day, Rhoda said.

“It’s just a big motivator, especially in October,” Rhoda said.

MTSU volleyball shakes hands after an October win, 10-24-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller)

MTSU plays a prominent role in the Murfreesboro community. To increase engagement, the volleyball team dedicated specialty pink sleeves and pink tape on the court in early October matchups. Additionally, players held signs with names of people in their lives that breast cancer affects.

Lowell encourages people to keep the conversation going consistently. Taking every opportunity to talk about breast cancer can save people, Lowell said.

Bringing survivors to games can encourage everyone while serving as a powerful movement that acknowledges people directly. The conversation surrounding exams includes not only survivors but also people that it may affect.

“Although it’s scary, you have to do it,” Lowell said. “You need to get ahead.”

Both Lowell and Rhoda encourage open conversation with teammates and loved ones. Examinations are recommended for all ages. Health screenings for young athletes are mandatory, along with routine physicals. Catching the illness early is vital.

Sports can make a significant impact in promoting education, research funding, and support for those affected by the disease. By rallying together, the volleyball community can spike out cancer and help pave the way for a future where breast cancer is no longer a threat to individuals and families.

Linsey Mata is a contributing writer for MTSU Sidelines

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.