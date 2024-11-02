Middle Tennessee’s first road win keeps post season hope alive

Feature photo by Abby Barber

Story by Willie Phaler

Middle Tennessee football (3-6, 2-3) defeated the University of Texas at El Paso (1-8, 1-5) on the road by a score of 20-13. The win for the Blue Raiders maintains their slim chances at bowl eligibility for the season.

MTSU’s win is the first on the road of the season and keeps any glimmer of postseason hopes alive. The Blue Raiders need to win out with three games remaining, all games that could be winnable.

MTSU opened up the scoring in the first quarter with Zeke Rankin hitting a 21-yard field goal, after UTEP attempted a fake punt pass at its 38-yard line. Middle Tennessee had first and goal from the one-yard line but were not able to overcome the Miners’ defense in the red zone.

The Blue Raiders have dealt with red zone problems throughout the season, especially within the five-yard line. MTSU first drive against Western Kentucky in week three saw the Blue Raiders get stopped at the one also.

MTSU struggled for most of the first half after scoring the lone field goal. The next drive would be cut short with quarterback Nick Vattiato throwing an interception on a deflected pass.

UTEP capitalized on the turnover, pushing further into Middle Tennessee territory, and scored a field goal to tie.

After trading five punts to begin the second quarter between the two teams, the Miners found a spark from Trey Goodman on a punt return. The UTEP offense came out firing with three plays of ten yards or more, including a 17-yard scamper from quarterback JP Pickles for a touchdown to make it 10-3.

Middle Tennessee answered back with Vattiato throwing a 61-yard strike down the left seam to Myles Butler. The score knotted things up at 10 a piece with just over two minutes to go in the first half.

The final two minutes of the first half were chaotic for both squads with each offense having a turnover, including MTSU gaining possession due to a turnover on downs, and Vattiato throwing his second interception. None of the chaos prevailed for either team’s offense, as the two teams went into the break tied.

Middle Tennessee received the second-half kickoff, and UTEP’s Ameir Boyd-Matthews punched out and recovered the fumble on the return. The quick turnover for the Miners led to a scoring opportunity, with Flabiano hitting a 29-yard chip shot giving them a 13-10 lead.

After MTSU’s Xavier Williams intercepted a pass with seven minutes left in the third quarter, Middle Tennessee’s offense showed some life. Jaiden Creidle had rushes good for 12 and 18 yards, along with a 23-yard reception by Butler to will the Blue Raiders inside the redzone.

The drive ultimately stalled at the ten-yard line, forcing MTSU into settling for a 27-yard field goal from Rankin pushing the score to 13-13. UTEP’s scoring chance in the fourth quarter would have no affect on the score as kicker Buzz Flabiano shanked the field goal attempt.

Middle Tennessee and UTEP continued to trade punts in the fourth quarter, until Vattiato dove into the end zone on a quarterback sneak with 1:55 left to play, giving the Blue Raiders a 20-13 lead.

The drive was powered by a healthy mix of rushing and passing throughout the drive, along with two penalties from UTEP on third down. The Miners had Middle Tennessee pushed back to third and nine but couldn’t hold the Blue Raiders due to defensive pass interference committed.

UTEP gave themselves a chance on the last drive of the game, pushing the ball down to Middle Tennessee’s 20 yard-line with four seconds left to play. Pickles dropped back on a last-chance effort, and Middle Tennessee’s Jaylin Davis broke up a pass intended for Goodman on the goal line.

MTSU hosts C-USA powerhouse Liberty University on Nov. 9 at home. The Blue Raiders biggest struggle to the post season will be Liberty in the quest to win out. The two games after Liberty are against New Mexico State at home and Florida International on the road to close out the season.

