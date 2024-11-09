Middle Tennessee women’s basketball gets gritty win against Grand Canyon

Feature photo by Jaeda Jackson

Story by Jacob Burgess

Middle Tennessee beat Grand Canyon University, with the final score being 57-47 in a defensive heavy game.

A win against GCU is not an easy affair and MTSU has plenty to take from a tough early season opponent. The two teams have faced off before, the first time being last season which Grand Canyon won.

The good thing for MTSU was the defensive presence around the court and scoring inside the arc.

“I don’t know if I have had a team that played as hard nose defense as we played the whole game,” head coach Rich Insell said.

By the numbers, the Blue Raiders held GCU to 15-55 on the night and 7-32 from three. What the stats don’t show is how Middle Tennessee held Grand Canyon for the night. GCU ran its program in the first half, going on a run in the second quarter with the lead up to 12.

MTSU best defensively value came from drawing charges. The Blue Raiders drew four charges in the first quarter alone with Jalynn Gregory taking the brunt of the contact.

“Our coaches say, you have to stand in there, grit your teeth and just take it because those are the big plays,” Gregory said.

Every player from their position did the job needed. Guards Courtney Blake, Ta’Mia Scott and Gregory forced turnovers in the backcourt and combined for eight steals. Inside the paint Elina Arike and Anastasiia Boldyreva controlled the boards.

Offensively the Raiders scored inside the arc at a highly effective rate across the board. MTSU had 42 points come the two-point range with 38 inside the paint.

Anastasiia Boldyreva lays in a basket against GCU, 11-8-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson)

The questionable for MTSU comes with depth and getting everybody scoring.

Insell only puts players who know the playbook out onto the floor and for now that means the starters are averaging 30 plus minutes a game. Blakely and Gregory played all 40 minutes against GCU.

The new players found out what it means to play a lot of minutes, since they don’t get subbed out here, Insell said.

Insell main subs are Jada Grannum, Savannah Davis and Emily Monson. Grannum gets the most minutes, mainly when Boldyreva falls into foul trouble. Insell needs to put more players in games to face the fire so when the postseason comes, there are options in those tough games.

The second question falls around scoring beyond the arc. Gregory last year led the team in three-point shooting and so far, this year is 0-12. Gregory is a needed scoring option beyond the arc as the main threat from the three-point line.

The shots is going to fall eventually but when the shots aren’t falling the focus still has to be on the full game, Gregory said.

Middle Tennessee travels to take on the University of Tennessee on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

“We know how big a game it is, and Tennessee probably won’t even look at film on us to be honest with you,” Insell said. “We are going up there to win.”

