Murfreesboro music makers: Caroline Bowling blooms where planted

Caroline Bowling is no garden variety singer-songwriter.

A genuine, vulnerable and forthright artist, Bowling sat down at Bean Loft in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with a pumpkin latte to discuss her new single “Garden Variety.”

Caroline Bowling performs at Diana Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by Sam McIntyre)

The single, released on Oct. 18, is an earnest reflection on the transition from an abusive relationship to a healthier one. Bowling’s angelic voice echoes against a backdrop of soft electric guitar and drums.

“I wrote it when I was 17, and I had lots of boy problems,” Bowling said. “When I was entering this new relationship, I was really struggling to let him, like, love me, and show me compassion … I just kind of felt so not normal.”

She may not be “the one you find conventional,” but one of Bowling’s greatest songwriting strengths is her relatability.

“My whole goal through my writing is to bring comfort to people that have gone through similar things that I have,” Bowling said. “Just so they know they’re not alone with them.”

Bowling’s influences range from Leith Ross’ gentle singer-songwriter fare to Lana Del Rey’s grandiose pop. A classically-trained cellist, Bowling also brought orchestral influence to her newest single, alongside vocals and guitar.

“I love orchestra, and, even though I don’t do it anymore, I think it’s cool to be able to incorporate it in what I’m doing now,” Bowling said.

“Garden Variety” was recorded and produced with Attic Records, a company founded by MTSU graduates Patrick McGann and Jake Vrazel. Bowling described the process of recording and releasing the single as very quick, and she hopes to continue recording music quickly and consistently.

“I’m hoping to release next month, not release in December, obviously, because, like, Christmas … can’t compete with Santa Claus,” Bowling said. “And then January, February, just kind of start trying to release on a monthly basis.”

Caroline Bowling strums her guitar at Diana Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Sam McIntyre)

Outside of her solo work, Bowling performs with her band, Caroline Bowling and the Pins, a group of four students that mainly perform Bowling’s original songs with an indie rock twist. Compared to her mellow solo sound, The Pins bring out Bowling’s vocal strength. Her quiet vulnerability transforms, adding gravity to her songs.

“We’ve actually been working on recording some demos as a band, which is really cool,” said Bowling. “I think it’s really cool, like, navigating that, because I’ve never been in a band before, and I always wanted to be.”

Whether alone or with The Pins, Bowling has already found success as an artist at MTSU. She’s a commercial songwriting major, and she uses her classes to connect with other musicians and potential listeners.

Bowling’s persistent attitude and unrelenting sincerity have unlocked many opportunities to perform. She often plays at local venues like Diana Street and Hop Springs, as well as on-campus events like Live at Lunch. She attributes aspects of her success to consistent social media use, talking to people in her classes and taking every chance she gets to perform live.

“Every single time you get an opportunity to play, no matter how small the opportunity is, take it,” Bowling said. “Every opportunity is an opportunity.”

“Garden Variety” is available on all streaming services.

