Oakland Dominates Lebanon in First Round of 6A Playoffs

The Oakland Patriots (10-1) defeated the Lebanon Blue Devils (4-7) by a score of 41-0 in the opening round of the TSSAA 6A playoffs.

Lebanon received the opening kick-off and got out to a hot start with a big return into Patriot territory. The Blue Devils seemed to have Oakland’s number at the beginning of the game, as they were able to quickly push the ball inside of Oakland’s five yard-line.

With first and goal from inside the five, Lebanon looked to jump out to an early lead. Oakland’s defense had other plans, as the unit bowed up deep in its own end. Lebanon was forced with a tough decision with fourth and goal from inside the one-yard line.

Lebanon’s Head Coach Chuck Gentry left his offense on the field, opting for a tush-push-style quarterback sneak, much like what has been popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles. The fourth down attempt was unsuccessful, and Oakland took over on their own one-yard line.

Oakland was able to slowly push the ball down the field, featuring senior running back Duane Morris throughout the drive. Morris, who is committed to the University of Southern California, was able to punch in a touchdown to make it 7-0 Oakland.

“The fourth-down stop at the goal line and our offense turning around going 99 yards for a score set the tone for the game,” Oakland head coach Kevin Creasy said.

Oakland quickly added to their lead, with a scoop and score from strong safety Nehemiah Wade. Wade found himself in Lebanon’s backfield prior to a toss from the quarterback and caught the toss en route to the Patriot endzone.

“I saw the play and was able to make it,” Wade said of the scoop and score.

In the second quarter, another running back from Oakland stole the show. Junior Craig Tutt scored two touchdowns in the period, including a 27-yard touchdown to push Oakland’s lead to 27.

Up four scores at half, Oakland found themselves in a comfortable position. They continued with their bread and butter, feeding the ball to the combination of Morris and Tutt. Morris added a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Tutt scored his third touchdown of the night in the fourth to give himself a hat trick.

“I can’t score touchdowns without my linemen blocking for me, so all glory goes to them,” Tutt said of his three-touchdown performance. “We are looking to do it next week too.”

While facing a Lebanon team with a record below .500, Coach Creasy and his Oakland squad made sure not to take them lightly.

“They’ve been in the playoffs lots of times and have upset some people. We have a lot of respect for Coach Gentry and his staff,” Creasy said. “We needed to be prepared, and we saw it on the first drive of the game.”

This sentiment of not falling prey to an inferior opponent also fell down to Oakland’s players.

“Lebanon is a good team, and anybody can get beat by anybody,” Tutt said.

After the huge first-round victory, Oakland advances to the second round where they will face the Mount Juliet Golden Bears on November 15th at Oakland High School.

