Monday, November 25, 2024
Photo Gallery: MTSU football final home game

By Jacob Burgess

Date:

Photos by Myles Valrie

Offensive lineman Mateo Guevara makes a W with his hands pre-game, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Linebacker Jalen Davis pre-game, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Middle Tennessee football runs out of the tunnel, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
MTSU’s dance team performs pre-game with the Band of Blue, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Wide receiver Gamarion Carter lines up against New Mexico State, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Safety Marvae Myers pre-snap, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Jaiden Credle runs for an MTSU touchdown, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Jaiden Credle celebrates touchdown against New Mexico State, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Cornerback De’Arre McDonald during the game against New Mexico State, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Nick Vattiato throws a pass against New Mexico State, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Receiver Omari Kelly runs after the catch, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Jekail Middlebrook runs around the edge, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)

Myles Valrie is a photographer for MTSU Sidelines 

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com 

Murfreesboro music makers: ‘At the Piano’ with Carter Elliott
Jacob Burgess
Jacob Burgess

