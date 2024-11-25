Photo Gallery: MTSU football final home game

Feature Photo by Ephraim Rodenbach
Story by Willie Phaler
Are you not entertained?
Oakland head coach Kevin Creasy offered that message to his players and fan base after a nail-biting 49-46 comeback win in the TSSAA 6A state quarterfinals against Murfreesboro rival Riverdale.
Feature Photo by Myles Valrie
Story by Jacob Burgess
Love was in the air during Middle Tennessee vs New Mexico State. MTSU center Julius Pierce proposed to his girlfriend, Brooklyn McIntosh, during the senior day celebrations. Unfortunately, that love turned to heartbreak as Middle Tennessee lost 36-21.
