Live updates: MTSU men’s basketball vs No. 1 Tennessee

Photo by Brett Walker

Story by Jacob Burgess and Brett Walker

First half

Under 16

No. 1 Tennessee led Middle Tennessee 11-7 at the first media timeout. Chaz Lanier led the way for the Vols with six points and Kamari Lands led the Blue Raiders with five points. Lands went to the locker room with an injury within the first four minutes.

Under 12

MTSU cut the Tennessee lead to two after back-to-back buckets by Camryn Weston, bringing the score to 14-12. Lands returned from the locker room following an early exit.

Under eight

The Volunteers went on a 11-4 run to take a 25-16 advantage over the Blue Raiders. Tennessee is in the bonus after MTSU committed eight fouls to the Vols’ three. Center Essam Mostafa and Chris Loofe both picked up two fouls.

Under four

A Jestin Porter three-pointer gave MTSU a 32-30 advantage with 2:49 left in the half. Strong shooting from Porter and Weston gave the Blue Raiders their first lead of the game.

Halftime

Despite trailing by as much as nine, the Blue Raiders head to the half with a 40-34 lead over No. 1 Tennessee. Weston led Middle Tennessee in scoring in the first with 17 points.

Second half

Under 16

Tennessee cut the six-point MTSU lead to zero within the first four minutes of the second half. Lanier and Zakai Zeigler scored four points each to tie the game at 43-43. Loofe picked up his third foul which, after review, the officials determined to be a flagrant.

Under 12

After the Volunteers knotted it 51-51, a rebound breakaway and a Ziegler three-pointer pushed the lead to 55-51. Lanier leads the way for the Vols with 18, while Ziegler has 15. Weston leads the Blue Raiders in points with 23.

Under eight

After two Cade Phillips dunks set fire to a dormant Thompson-Boiling Arena crowd, the Volunteer lead remained a slim three-point margin at 61-58.

Under four

After two foul line trips and sharp shooting, Tennessee stretched the lead to its largest of the night at 70-59.

Final

Middle Tennessee (9-4) hung tough with No. 1 Tennessee (12-0) in its final non-conference game of 2024, but fell just short 82-64. Weston led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 24 points. MTSU will begin conference play on Jan. 2, 2025 against Florida International University.

Brett Walker is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email [email protected]

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.