Monday, December 23, 2024
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
SportsBasketball - Men'sSports News

Live updates: MTSU men’s basketball vs No. 1 Tennessee

By Brett Walker

Date:

Share post:

Photo by Brett Walker

Story by Jacob Burgess and Brett Walker

First half

Under 16

No. 1 Tennessee led Middle Tennessee 11-7 at the first media timeout. Chaz Lanier led the way for the Vols with six points and Kamari Lands led the Blue Raiders with five points. Lands went to the locker room with an injury within the first four minutes.

Under 12

MTSU cut the Tennessee lead to two after back-to-back buckets by Camryn Weston, bringing the score to 14-12. Lands returned from the locker room following an early exit.

Under eight

The Volunteers went on a 11-4 run to take a 25-16 advantage over the Blue Raiders. Tennessee is in the bonus after MTSU committed eight fouls to the Vols’ three. Center Essam Mostafa and Chris Loofe both picked up two fouls.

Under four

A Jestin Porter three-pointer gave MTSU a 32-30 advantage with 2:49 left in the half. Strong shooting from Porter and Weston gave the Blue Raiders their first lead of the game.

Halftime

Despite trailing by as much as nine, the Blue Raiders head to the half with a 40-34 lead over No. 1 Tennessee. Weston led Middle Tennessee in scoring in the first with 17 points.

Second half

Under 16

Tennessee cut the six-point MTSU lead to zero within the first four minutes of the second half. Lanier and Zakai Zeigler scored four points each to tie the game at 43-43. Loofe picked up his third foul which, after review, the officials determined to be a flagrant.

Under 12

After the Volunteers knotted it 51-51, a rebound breakaway and a Ziegler three-pointer pushed the lead to 55-51. Lanier leads the way for the Vols with 18, while Ziegler has 15. Weston leads the Blue Raiders in points with 23.

Under eight

After two Cade Phillips dunks set fire to a dormant Thompson-Boiling Arena crowd, the Volunteer lead remained a slim three-point margin at 61-58.

Under four

After two foul line trips and sharp shooting, Tennessee stretched the lead to its largest of the night at 70-59.

Final

Middle Tennessee (9-4) hung tough with No. 1 Tennessee (12-0) in its final non-conference game of 2024, but fell just short 82-64. Weston led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 24 points. MTSU will begin conference play on Jan. 2, 2025 against Florida International University.

Brett Walker is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines 

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email [email protected] 

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here 

Previous article
‘Sidelines’ 2024: A year in review
Next article
MTSU men’s basketball vs No. 1 Tennessee photo gallery
Brett Walker
Brett Walker

Related articles

Basketball - Men's

MTSU men’s basketball vs No. 1 Tennessee photo gallery

Paige Mast is the multimedia editor for MTSU Sidelines  To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email [email protected]  For...
Campus

MTSU soccer looks to build on 2024 success with early look into 2025 

Feature photo by Paige Mast Story by Jacob Burgess Middle Tennessee State University women’s soccer wrapped up the...
Blue Raider Football

Sidelines rewind 2024: The best photos from MTSU football

Paige Mast is the multimedia editor for MTSU Sidelines  To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email [email protected]  For...
Basketball - Men's

Sidelines rewind 2024: The best photos from fall sports

Paige Mast is the multimedia editor for MTSU Sidelines  To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email [email protected]  For...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

MTSU men’s basketball vs No. 1 Tennessee photo gallery

Basketball - Men's 0
Paige Mast is the multimedia editor for MTSU Sidelines  To...

‘Sidelines’ 2024: A year in review

Campus 0
Feature photo by MTSU Story by Bailey Brantingham 2024 has been...

MTSU celebrates 114th academic year with graduation ceremony at Murphy Center

Campus 0
Featured photo by Myles Valerie Story by Hannah Carley and...

Popular news

Musical romance ‘She Loves Me’ sets up shop at MTSU’s Tucker Theatre

Campus 0
Feature photo by Cat Curtis Murphy Story by Logan Bowman After...

MTSU Theatre and Dance’s ‘Eurydice’ bridges the gap between myth and reality

Campus 0
Feature photo courtesy of John Underwood Story by Logan Bowman An...

MTSU freshman stars in “Bring It On: The Musical”

Lifestyles 0
Featured photo by Emma Dolberry Story by Luke Cameron  If you...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.