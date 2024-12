Smokey terrorizes an MTSU fan during game, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Cam Weston during his 24-point performance against No. 1 Tennessee, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Cam Weston lays it up against Zakai Zeigler, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Chris Loofe shoots a free throw, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Essam Mostafa shoots a free throw, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Cam Weston drives in on Jahmai Mashack, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) MTSU head coach Nick McDevitt watches on as his team faces Tennessee, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes coaches up Igor Milicic Jr. during a game against Middle Tennessee, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Jlynn Counter tosses up a contested shot against the Volunteers, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Cam Weston goes up for a layup against Igor Milicic Jr., !2-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Cam Weston looks to drive in against Jahmai Mashack, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Jestin Porter in a game against No. 1 Tennessee, 12-23-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

