MTSU’s Zen Den thrives as a resource for stress relief

MTSU Counseling Services’ Zen Den blossomed after a “soft launch” last semester, where students can wind down after a rough week in college.

Counseling Services implemented the Zen Den last year, Mary Kaye, director of Counseling Services said. The department experienced a massive uptick in the den’s utilization after ramping up marketing efforts this semester. With its astounding success, Kaye implemented Relaxation Stations into MTSU’s Recreation Center so more students can relax after a stressful day.

Students make Zen Den reservations at one-hour intervals and check in at the office in KUC 326-S. Then, they choose from several calming activities placed throughout the area, like meditation or coloring. A massage chair became the most recent addition when Health Services donated it to Counseling Services, Kaye said.

“I wanted it to be a place where students can decompress from stress,” Kaye said. “The college life is stressful.”

The tragic death at the Walker Library in October 2024 dramatically raised awareness about the Zen Den, Kaye said. Kaye attended various classes and department meetings to console MTSU students and staff. She mentioned the Zen Den as an option for anyone experiencing grief.

If the Zen Den has no availability, Counseling Services also provides short-term counseling for students, Kaye said. Uncertain students may also consider the Let’s Talk informal counseling service in STU 216. Let’s Talk is available Monday through Friday 2-4 p.m.

The Zen Den originated a few years ago from Murray State University, Kaye said. One of the Counseling Services employees used to work at Murray State, which possesses a similar station. The employee then pitched the idea to Kaye.

“I gave her a budget and she designed it,” Kaye said. “She did a wonderful job.”

Kaye wishes the Zen Den’s success will enable other universities to follow suit.

“We’re booked solid almost every day,” Kaye said. “Students love it.”

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.