MTSU alum Reed Blankenship to play in Super Bowl LIX

Willie Phaler, ReporterFebruary 4, 2025
Devin P. Grimes
MTSU safety Reed Blankenship stuffs the Florida Atlantic running back short of the first down marker on Sep. 29, 2018, in Floyd Stadium.

Sunday marks former Middle Tennessee State University safety Reed Blakenship’s second appearance in the Super Bowl, as the Blue Raider heads to New Orleans to compete in the 59th edition of the big game.  

During his time in Murfreesboro, Blakenship was a five-year starter who earned two first-team All-CUSA nods while making 419 tackles to set the program record. 

Blakenship found a run of success with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing with the organization as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. 

This past season, Blakenship recorded 78 tackles, six passes defended, four interceptions and one fumble recovery for the Eagles as a pivotal piece for the team’s vaunted defense that led the NFL in total yardage, giving up only 278.4 yards per game. 

Blankenship and the Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in search of their third straight Super Bowl victory. 

A victory for the Eagles would mark the third straight Super Bowl where a Blue Raider has won the big game, as Richie James Jr. and Darius Harris were members of the Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII, and Harris was with Kansas City for Super Bowl LVII. 

The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs defeated Blakenship’s Eagles 38-35. 

MTSU alum Reed Blankenship to play in Super Bowl LIX