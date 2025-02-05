The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Bob Dylan in the classroom and on the silver screen: A conversation with Adam Caress

Kerstie Wolaver, ReporterFebruary 5, 2025
Timothée Chalamet in “A Complete Unknown.” (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.)

While many college students find themselves bogged down with an overload of academic work, the students in one MTSU class find themselves jumping at the opportunity to read biographies, listen to folk music and watch a new biopic. 

Professor Adam Caress teaches Bob Dylan and the Spirit of Creativity at MTSU. (Photo courtesy of Adam Caress.)

Adam Caress, an assistant professor in the Department of Recording Industry, teaches a class tracing the career of singer-songwriter legend Bob Dylan. This is Caress’s third semester teaching Bob Dylan and the Spirit of Creativity in person, as he had taught it exclusively online in the past. This semester is different because the class will watch the Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” together, using the knowledge learned in class to critique the movie. 

At MTSU, professors who teach History of the Recording Industry often teach another class that specializes in one particular recording industry topic for a deeper dive. Bob Dylan and the Spirit of Creativity began when Caress was asked to develop such a class.

He chose Dylan because of his influence on folk and mainstream music and his way of bringing socio-political content into mainstream music.  

“I realized at some point that a lot of the artists that I liked from later eras, when you follow that thread back, it kind of went back to Dylan,” Caress said. 

While writing his book “The Day Alternative Music Died” Caress traced the alternative music of the ‘80s and ‘90s back to Dylan in many unexpected ways.

“Finding the roots of those things I was interested in kind of took me back to Dylan,” Caress said. 

When discussing “A Complete Unknown, Caress expressed his enjoyment of the film. He has seen it twice in theaters — once with three generations of his family, and a second time with the alum from his previous Dylan classes, He plans to watch it a third time with his current students.

“I think what they’re going for is the spirit of the era and the spirit of Dylan,” Caress said. “If its goal is to expose Bob Dylan and his music to a younger generation, I would say it’s successful, especially with Timothée Chalamet playing Dylan.” 

Timothée Chalamet on the set of “A Complete Unknown. (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.)

He enjoyed the film and, although not typically a fan of biopics, thought the movie successfully did its job. However, there were adjustments to the timeline. Dylan’s time spent with Woody Guthrie in the hospital, Johnny Cash’s appearance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival and Dylan’s relationship with Pete Seeger were not portrayed in the same light or in the timeline as they occurred in reality. 

Caress also expressed appreciation for the era of Dylan’s career chosen for the film. With the movie based on the book “Dylan Goes Electric” by Elijah Wald, Caress said he expected the movie to end after 1966, with the release of “Blonde on Blonde,” touring with The Band  and the motorcycle accident that led to leaving the scene for eight years. 

“That’s kind of the fun of the class, we get to dive into all these different eras,” Caress said, excited to introduce students to music they potentially haven’t heard before as well as expose them to music beyond Dylan’s most famous eras.

Students enrolled in the class will be immersed in the culture that followed Dylan through readings, interviews, documentaries, and eventually, viewing the movie to wrap up a semester spent with Caress and by default, Dylan. 



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
MTSU students and faculty pose with President Sidney McPhee and Elizabeth McPhee for the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2025.
From BNA to LAX: 6 MTSU students travel to California for the Grammys
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025.
Grammys 2025: A night of tributes, surprises and remembrance
At Wako Japanese Cuisine, where the all-you-can-eat lunch special attracts crowds of sushi lovers in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on October 14, 2025.
On a 'roll' at Wako Japanese Cuisine
SZA and Keke Palmer starring in "One of Them Days" (Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures)
Keke Palmer and SZA reinvent the buddy comedy in 'One of Them Days'
"Onyx Storm" by Rebecca Yarros on display, beside "Fourth Wing" and "Iron Flame," also by Rebecca Yarros.
'Onyx Storm' not met with thunderous applause
Image from "The Wild Robot" courtesy of NBCUniversal.
MTSU alum gets another ‘Wild’ chance at Oscar greatness
More in Features
Team BenSpeaks includes Whit Barrett (right), Jack Quinn (middle), and Wesley Mitchell (left) at Hack MT on Feb. 2, 2025.
HackMT teams code around the clock in 36 hour hackathon
MTSU President Sidney McPhee gives a speech at the alumni reception event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2025.
MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment gather in Los Angeles to celebrate Grammy-nominated alumni
A massage chair sits as a centerpiece to MTSU Counseling Services' Zen Den in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Dec. 3, 2024.
MTSU’s Zen Den thrives as a resource for stress relief
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK
Blacksmithing instructor Ron Nichols guides a student in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 16, 2025.
Rutherford County Blacksmiths Association stokes new interest in timeless craft
(From left to right) Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Hozier, U2 and Azealia Banks. (Graphic by Bailey Brantingham)
10 years later: 2014 albums that stood the test of time
More in Film & TV
"Arcane" season two promotional photo introduces the main characters of season two (Photos courtesy of Netflix)
'Arcane' season 2 delivers an explosive masterpiece
Aly Ruscianno (Elphaba) and Skye Neal (Galinda) pose together at Premiere 6 Theatre. (Photo by Emma Burden)
‘Wicked’ proves to be ‘Popular’ at Murfreesboro’s Premiere 6 Theatre
Is 'My Hero Academia: You’re Next' the next great anime movie?
Is 'My Hero Academia: You’re Next' the next great anime movie?
Janet and Brad mimic the scene behind them in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by Sam McIntyre)
Photo gallery: Little Morals and Rocky Horror Picture Show take over MTSU's Student Union Ballroom
Columbia, Magenta and Riff Raff crowd around Dr. Frank-N-Furter onstage on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by Sam McIntyre)
Little Morals thrusts into 15th year of Rocky Horror at MTSU
The Student Union is a hub for action on MTSU's campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Photo from Sidelines Archive.)
SPARE treats MTSU to month-long Halloween film fest
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Bob Dylan in the classroom and on the silver screen: A conversation with Adam Caress