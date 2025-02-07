The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU club hockey receives support from Hardy and Nashville Predators

Country artist Hardy donates $5,000 while Preds back the club.
Ephraim Rodenbach and Noah McLaneFebruary 7, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
MTSU head coach, James Murray talks to his team during a game against Georgia Tech. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)

In light of MTSU club hockey’s historic playoff push, the team received the support of a famous alum and local NHL team. 

The hockey team received a massive assist from one of country music’s rising stars, Michael Hardy. The Grammy-nominated artist recently donated $5,000 to support the Blue Raiders postseason bid in the conference and national playoffs. 

This isn’t the first time the Southern rock performer has backed MTSU’s club team. In October 2023, Hardy wore MTSU captain Linden Palmer’s jersey during his ‘The Mockingbird and The Crow’ fall tour at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Hardy is an MTSU alum and appeared at several hockey club games this season. Despite his stardom, the artist continues to support his alma mater.

With his donation, Hardy became one of 100 supporters who have funded the Blue Raider’s first-ever trip to the national tournament. As of Feb. 5, over $17,000 has been donated to fund travel and equipment for the team, just short of the $25,000 goal set earlier this month. 

Nashville Predator players gave the team a boost, shouting them out in a social media video at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“Heard MTSU is going to nationals for the first time, it’s pretty awesome, man,” Colton Sissons (right wing) said. “All the Preds here are cheering you on. Best of luck. Kick some a**.”

Fellow teammates Luke Evangelista (right wing) and Steven Stamkos (center) joined in wishing MTSU luck on their trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the playoffs. If MTSU wins there, the team will move on to the finals in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I just wanna congratulate you guys on making the playoffs for the first time in school history—way to go boys,” Evangelista said before flashing a supportive thumbs up.

The Blue Raiders will hit the ice late this month in the College Hockey South Playoffs, followed by the D2 club hockey national playoffs in early March. With a group that has rewritten the history books thus far, MTSU looks to perform on the biggest stage in and bring home a championship for the first time ever.

About the Contributor
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I'm a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
MTSU club hockey receives support from Hardy and Nashville Predators