Categories:
Photo gallery: MTSU women’s basketball vs Jax State
MTSU women’s basketball team celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a win against Jax State.
Paige Mast, Multimedia editor • February 7, 2025
0
Donate to MTSU Sidelines
Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Paige Mast, Multimedia editor
I'm the multimedia editor for Sidelines — an all-things photography and social media enthusiast. Whether I'm curating content for our social media pages or capturing moments through the lens, I love combining creativity and media strategy. When I’m not working, I’m reading or knitting over a cup of coffee, hanging out with my friends, or behind the camera at a game, doing what I love.