Categories:

Photo gallery: MTSU women’s basketball vs Jax State

MTSU women’s basketball team celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a win against Jax State.
Paige Mast, Multimedia editor February 7, 2025
Paige Mast
Head coach Rick Insell looks after the team with his opponent, Rick Pietri nearby. in the Murphy Center on Feb. 6, 2025.
Tags:
About the Contributor
Paige Mast
Paige Mast, Multimedia editor
I'm the multimedia editor for Sidelines — an all-things photography and social media enthusiast. Whether I'm curating content for our social media pages or capturing moments through the lens, I love combining creativity and media strategy. When I’m not working, I’m reading or knitting over a cup of coffee, hanging out with my friends, or behind the camera at a game, doing what I love. 
