Embracing authenticity: Mytecia Myles’ journey to confidence, teaching and inspiring others

She sits at her desk in her office, carefully reviewing grades and organizing her hectic schedule. The world’s weight seems to rest on her shoulders, but despite this, the only thing Mytecia Myles says she’s focused on is heading home, making a chicken salad and taking a much-needed nap.

Myles is far from a typical college professor. While her love for teaching is undeniable, her interests and talents extend far beyond the classroom. A licensed minister, publisher, cosmetologist, Reiki master, attorney, business owner and aspiring filmmaker, Myles is living proof that with confidence and faith, anything is achievable.

Myles spent years working as a publicist in the entertainment industry. She was a ghostwriter for Marvel’s Orville Jones comic book series, collaborating with professionals involved in the Black Panther projects. She is involved in community organizations in Nashville alongside her brother who is a curator for the city’s annual Juneteenth celebration. She even worked as an assistant for Rosa Parks’ former attorney, Gregory Reed.

Teaching Career

After working in entertainment, law, ministry and other fields for years, Myles discovered a new passion: teaching.

She previously worked various jobs, from a brand rep at Ulta Beauty to a receptionist at her local church, but she always felt her skills were meant for something bigger.

“It’s my life experiences that allow me to sit here with the confidence I have about who I am and who I’m called to teach,” Myles said. “I’m in the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing, with the right people.”

Myles moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, from Detroit in 2018 to be closer to family. She admitted she had no intentions of becoming a college professor when she first moved.

Now, she teaches journalism and professional development at MTSU.

“My students give me life,” Myles said. “And in return, I have to lead them. They give me life just by their presence–coming from different backgrounds with different interests…and it’s for me to help them see how great they really are.”

Students in her Professional Development class, like Mack Barrett, admire Myles for her strong sense of confidence and personable teaching approach.

“She has this confidence about her…she says what she means, and she’s focused,” Barrett said. “She’s just so kind…it helps me feel more comfortable, too. If I want to bring something up, I know she’s going to be there to help and support me.”

Her headstrong teaching approach helps students understand their professional goals and identify what makes them unique so they can develop plans to market themselves for their dream careers.

“I remember the first week of class, some students did elevator pitches,” Barrett said. “She had them do it first, and immediately she was like, ‘Do it again, but do this.’ She did that every time. She just gives immediate feedback on what you can improve on.”

Myles pairs her assertive teaching approach with her bold sense of humor and laid-back attitude, ensuring her students never feel stressed or pressured in her classes.

“I tell my students–so they won’t be all stressed out in the class like ‘Ahhh, I missed an assignment’–it’s okay,” Myles said. “Let’s communicate. What was the issue? What’s your plan? It’s not that serious unless you make it.”

Struggling with confidence

While many see Myles as a symbol of confidence and pride, she admits that finding confidence has not always been easy.

“I went to Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, to major in broadcast communication. I wanted to be the next Carmen Harlan,” Myles said, referring to a veteran broadcaster from Detroit’s WDIV-TV. “That’s when I realized that low self-esteem was a blockage because I said there’s no possible way that I could do what she’s doing. ‘My nose is too big, my skin is [too dark],’ These are things I was telling myself.”

Growing up in Detroit as the oldest of seven siblings, Myles’s mother kept her involved in various extracurricular activities to keep her on the right track and help her explore new interests. From dance class to music lessons to sports, Myles became a jack of all trades at a young age.

These activities gave her the tools to accomplish impressive feats, like operating her own hair business at 14 years old, but also tied her confidence to her performance due to the expectations placed on her.

“My mother and I were having a conversation about confidence because it was obvious that she never realized I had self-esteem issues,” Myles said. “Because I was too busy people-pleasing. I was too busy trying to please my mother, my father, my grandmother…because I was the first grandchild. I had this standard.”

Myles felt an intense pressure to succeed as a child, influenced by the powerful women surrounding her.

She remembers spending time as a preteen at her cousin’s beauty salon, staying for hours after school to help run the shop alongside her aunts, who played a key role in raising her. Her mother, a socialite and prominent community figure, worked for the state government for 15 years before retiring and transitioning into real estate.

“I think it was just a part of the culture, the family, to be the best you could be,” Myles said.

Building self-esteem

Her internal battles with confidence changed when she began her journey of self-discovery, according to Myles.

“Forgiving myself was a huge piece of my self-discovery,” Myles said. “And knowing what success looked like for me versus what success looked like for someone else…I had to forgive myself for all the years I thought that I wasted.”

She started journaling to understand herself better and now has dozens of completed journals from throughout her life. She comes from a family of ministers, so Myles also searched for spiritual truths to understand her life’s purpose. Myles studied different religions to discover the “common thread of truth” between beliefs. She also became a level two Reiki master, trained in Japanese energy healing techniques.

Today, if asked whether Myles still struggles with moments of self-doubt, she’d say, “Never.” Her self-published book, “Success Shifts: Navigating Your Divine Calling,” outlines her journey with self-doubt.

Over the years, Myles learned that being successful isn’t about getting others to view you as such but having the courage to believe in your own potential.

“I need to keep moving and learning what’s next…not for external [validation], just for myself–because I realize that at some point, I’ll be able to share it with someone else to help them do whatever they want to do,” Myles said. “It’s not that I need to know. I am a seeker of higher learning because I know it’s my responsibility here on this planet to make sure that other people succeed.”

After years of chasing confidence and security in her potential, Myles wants to share what she’s learned with her students and others in her community.

“I celebrate people,” Myles said. “That’s what I’m looking to do here at MTSU is celebrate the students so they can achieve success and don’t fall into some of the traps that I fell into, whether it’s dealing with low self-esteem, lack of confidence or just communicating with the wrong people.”

Looking toward the future

Now, Myles is searching for what’s next.

She hopes to write a screenplay in the future and is studying fiction to one day write a book that can be adapted into a film. She loves attending film festivals and has joined the Nashville Filmmaker’s Guild. She said being surrounded by like-minded creatives inspires her to challenge herself and pursue new things.

“I have the pleasure of working with some of the most creative writers,” Myles said. “I’m a literary agent, and I’ve always wanted to do this in my adult life.

Myles is the Associate Literary Agent for Embolden Media Group, an independent publishing company. She also hosts a women’s book club where women can come together, explore new genres and have thought-provoking conversations about the book’s themes.

On March 29th, she hosts an event on campus titled “Writing HerStory,” which will provide a safe space for individuals to express their feelings through storytelling—emphasizing self-reflection, healing and personal growth.

“2025 is ascension…This is my motto,” Myles said. “I walk with God and my ancestors. That’s why I could never let anything or anyone make me feel incomplete.”