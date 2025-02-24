The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Update: Missing teen found safe

Ja’cayia Alsup was missing for 16 days after disappearing from an MTSU basketball game
Noah McLane, Lead news reporterFebruary 24, 2025
MTSU Police Department
Poster of missing teen, Ja’Cayia Alsup. Photo taken the night she was reported missing via MTSU Police Department on Feb. 13, 2025.

Missing teenager Ja’cayia Alsup has been found safe 16 days after she went missing from an MTSU basketball game at the Murphy Center. 

The announcement came via a social media post from the MTSU Police Department, thanking the Murfreesboro Police Department and everyone who shared the flyer for their help. 

Family reported Alsup missing on Feb. 8. Five days later, MTSU PD contacted the public for help locating the missing 17-year-old. 

Police chose not to send out an Amber Alert because they did not believe Alsup was abducted. However, the reason for her disappearance is not yet apparent. 

MTSU PD was approached for comment but did not respond by the time of publication. 

This is a developing story. Sidelines will continue to publish updates as they come in. 

About the Contributor
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I'm a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Update: Missing teen found safe