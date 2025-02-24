Update: Missing teen found safe

Missing teenager Ja’cayia Alsup has been found safe 16 days after she went missing from an MTSU basketball game at the Murphy Center.

The announcement came via a social media post from the MTSU Police Department, thanking the Murfreesboro Police Department and everyone who shared the flyer for their help.

Family reported Alsup missing on Feb. 8. Five days later, MTSU PD contacted the public for help locating the missing 17-year-old.

Police chose not to send out an Amber Alert because they did not believe Alsup was abducted. However, the reason for her disappearance is not yet apparent.

MTSU PD was approached for comment but did not respond by the time of publication.

This is a developing story. Sidelines will continue to publish updates as they come in.