Categories:

MTSU FaDS Pop-up thrift event promotes sustainable style while supporting fashion students

Victoria Stone, ReporterFebruary 28, 2025
Victoria Stone
Eager shoppers peruse the FaDS pop-up thrift shop at MTSU on Feb. 26, 2025.

On Feb. 26, warm weather and cool clothes brightened up MTSU’s campus at the FaDS pop-up thrift event.

Trendy boots and shoes on display at the FaDS pop-up thrift shop at MTSU on Feb. 26, 2025.

MTSU fashion and design students (FaDS) began setting up the pop-up thrift at 2:00 p.m.  By the time everything was set up and ready to open, they had drawn a large crowd eagerly waiting to look through all the pieces. Clothing, accessories and shoes were sourced from local thrift stores. Some items were even donated by other fashion students in support of the fundraiser.

At opening, the crowd was informed that half the proceeds would go directly to MTSU FaDS supporting the club and helping them grow. The other half of the proceeds will be used specifically for the fashion show. 

The students have been busy prepping for their Textiles, Merchandising and Design annual runway show. This year’s show, “Melting Point,” will bring environmental awareness to global warming, overconsumption and deforestation within the fashion industry. Underclassmen will show off their designs in each of the categories, and in the second half of the show seniors will exhibit their collections centered around the themes. 

“It’s going to be a really exciting, creative spectacle,” said Rebekah Frey, vice president of FaDS and Co-manager of the TXMD fashion show. 

A crowd forms outside the Student Union for the FaDS pop-up thrift event at MTSU on Feb. 26, 2025.

In addition to FaDS, local vintage pop-up shop Pain in Sin took part in sales. Ashley Payne and Guinneth Sintic got their start selling at local music venue Diana Street. Their success at Diana Street allowed them to expand to pop-ups all over Nashville.

”People in the music scene and in the fashion scene use creative outlets to express themselves,” Sintic said. “I feel like good clothes and good music kind of go together.”

Though the nice weather drew people out to enjoy the sun, the wind bonded everyone together. It knocked down displays, made mirrors fall down and blew away bags. Many students did their part to help by holding onto clothing racks while they browsed. 

Everything at the pop-up was kept at a reasonable price with very few items exceeding $20. Around 4:00 p.m. they offered 50% off. The pop-up left students smiling with their new found treasures, knowing they had done their environmental part to keep the pieces from going to a landfill.

TXMD’s “Melting Point” Runway show will be held April 12 at 5:00 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom.



Tags:
MTSU FaDS Pop-up thrift event promotes sustainable style while supporting fashion students