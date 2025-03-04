The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU’s blueprint for athletic success: A deep dive into the BRAA and NIL

Explaining fund-raising efforts and NIL for MTSU athletics.
Ephraim Rodenbach, ReporterMarch 4, 2025
Paige Mast
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato rolls out to make a throw against Duke at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024.

The world of collegiate athletics is in a tumultuous state.

Leagues thrusted into a frenzy of conference realignment and revenue sharing disputes with the recent introduction of name, image and likeness (NIL) to the scene of college sports.

As college athletics evolve, so too does the support structure for student athletes. In 2024 alone, the NIL market swelled to over $1.67 billion, according to Opendorse

At Middle Tennessee State University, the Blue Raider Athletic Association (BRAA) has long served as the backbone of athletic support– but with the rise of NIL, the game rapidly changed. Such shifts forced the BRAA to adapt, ensuring the Blue Raiders continue to compete in Division I athletics. 

“We have about 350 student athletes, many of whom are on scholarships,” MTSU’s deputy athletic director for external affairs Lee De Leon said. “For a lot of them, receiving a scholarship is the only way they could attend college. We have first-generation college students whose lives are being transformed because of the support we receive.”

Jalynn Gregory passes the ball in game at Murphy Center on Oct. 25, 2024. (Myles Valrie)

The BRAA has supported MTSU athletics for over 40 years since its founding in 1987. The organization has a board of 30 members, including MTSU alums, local business owners and MTSU employees. Five full-time employees manage everything BRAA-related on-site. 

Revenue is generated through donations from individuals and corporations. The perks of giving can range from premium seating at football games to parking access and exclusive events with coaches and MTSU athletes. The BRAA presents donors with three main ways to support MTSU: the Build Blue Capital campaign, the Champions Annual Fund, and NIL contributions through Raiders Rising. The organization’s central fund is the Champions Annual Fund, which is roughly $1.3 million annually.

The fund is split into student-athlete scholarships, coaching salaries, nutrition, equipment and championship rings. Overall, the fund uses every available dollar to benefit MTSU’s student athletes. 

One notable success story of the BRAA centers around Blue Raider baseball alum Briggs Rudder. Rudder recently graduated in 2024 and was a long-time staple behind the plate for head coach Jerry Meyers’ team. Rudder earned the president’s award, the highest honor given to a student-athlete at MTSU. 

During his sophomore year in Murfreesboro his mother passed away. Through the support of his teammates and the financial support of the BRAA, however, he continued playing baseball for Middle Tennessee. Rudder’s story is just one success of the many the BRAA hopes to create.  

Eston Snider celebrates a homerun against FDU at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 22, 2025 (Myles Valrie)

While the BRAA has served Blue Raider athletes for over four decades, MTSU continues to find ways to financially adapt to an ever-changing college sports landscape.

Since 2021, the college athletics world has been turned on its head since the introduction of NIL opportunities for student athletes. MTSU’s official NIL collective is Raiders Rising; a collective  separate from the BRAA and the university, enabling donors to give money without creating contracts with specific MTSU athletes. Johnathan Maguire, owner of multiple Murfreesboro area McDonald’s franchises, leads the collective and is a BRAA board member. 

“Raiders Rising is a crucial tool in ensuring that MTSU remains competitive in the NIL landscape,” De Leon said. “Our collective was formed later than others, but we’ve made significant strides since its launch.”

However, not all NIL transactions go through Raiders Rising. Local restaurants and businesses like The Boulevard coordinate direct agreements with student-athletes. The Boulevard works with athletes like women’s basketball guard Jalynn Gregory and quarterback Nicholas Vattiato to promote the restaurant in return for compensation. These agreements are between the business and the athlete without the assistance of the BRAA or Raiders Rising collective. 

With the new era of NIL, the university faces several challenges in keeping up with the modern college athletic landscape. In 2025, four Power Four schools, such as Ohio State University, spent over $20 million on their respective football programs, according to Sporting News. This spending applies pressure on smaller schools in conferences such as Conference USA to provide for incoming student-athletes. 

One of the biggest challenges facing the BRAA and Raiders Rising in the future is not burning out the same investors. In a small college town like Murfreesboro, businesses like Maguires Management and The Boulevard consistently support all things MTSU athletics. However, the university cannot always rely on the same few sources to support student athletics. 

“We have to find creative new ways and ideas and events that generate NIL because it’s not going anywhere,” De Leon said. 

One new idea that the BRAA committed to is the Blue Bloods in the Round event at the Nearest Green Distillery. The event included grammy- winning songwriters who wrote hits for country stars like Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton. All of the event’s proceeds will be filtered into several different MTSU athletics NIL programs. 

Similar strategies like concerts and ticketed open practices serve as attempts to provide fans with new and exciting events to generate new revenue for NIL while connecting with stakeholders. 

As NIL reshapes the world of college athletics, it’s up to the BRAA and Raiders Rising to continue to build a support base for MTSU student athletes. 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].   

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Campaign signs from RJ Ware and Kennedy Garrett on MTSU's campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March, 4 2025. (Photo by Kameron Scott)
What MTSU students need to know about the 2025 SGA elections
Mikey Madison holds her Oscar for best actress in a leading role for "Anora" on March 2, 2025. Photo courtesy of ABC Entertainment Press.
Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins big, marginalized voices command the room
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Samuel McIntyre)
Tennessee House resolution may impact MTSU’s political clubs by imposing 'institutional neutrality'
Kadiatu Gassama glows at the Night in Africa fashion show at MTSU on Feb. 27, 2025.
History and culture hit the runway at Night in Africa fashion show
Jalynn Gregory shoots a three, MTSU v UTEP.
Middle Tennessee women's basketball wins big on senior day
Green tea is poured into a traditional tea set at Tea Meets Kettle at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 27, 2025.
Tea Meets Kettle stirs interest in the art of Chinese tea making at MTSU
More in Sports
Eston Snider slides into base against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU baseball versus UT Martin
The Weekend Recap graphic featuring MTSU spring sports on March 3, 2025.
The Weekend Recap: Basketball picks up wins as regular season's end draws near
Jalynn Gregory in MTSU women's basketball game against New Mexico State
Middle Tennessee women's basketball dominates New Mexico State
MTSU baseball in the dugout during a weekday game against Austin Peay at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 25, 2025.
MTSU baseball takes down Austin Peay in midweek matchup
Kevin Normandeau of Milton Bastos BJJ and Chase McGillis of Nashville MMA battle it out for gold at Nashville Fairgrounds Expo 3 on Feb .22, 2025
Grappling Games Jiu-Jitsu returns to Music City for 2025 Nashville Winter Games
Left-handed pitcher Chandler Alderman throws a pitch against FDU at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 22, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU baseball vs Fairleigh Dickinson
About the Contributor
Paige Mast
Paige Mast, Multimedia editor
I’m the multimedia editor for Sidelines — an all-things photography and social media enthusiast. Whether I’m curating content for our social media pages or capturing moments through the lens, I love combining creativity and media strategy. When I’m not working, I’m reading or knitting over a cup of coffee, hanging out with my friends, or behind the camera at a game, doing what I love. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU’s blueprint for athletic success: A deep dive into the BRAA and NIL