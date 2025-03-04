The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Murfreesboro music makers: Cade Ortego and the Mood Swings take fans back in time with ‘Sophia’

Kerstie Wolaver, ReporterMarch 4, 2025
Jay Garcia
Ian Fisher and Cade Ortego jam at the Laundry Room in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Cade Ortego charms the crowd at The Basement in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Beckham Scott)

From jazz to soul to motown, Cade Ortego and The Mood Swings exist in their own venn diagram of a genre.

The Mood Swings blend these influences and describe themselves as “young guys with old souls.” They draw a modern sound from older musical inspirations that have shaped each member as a musician. 

The group appears on stage bedecked in suits of all colors and styles with each performance. After signing to student-run record label Match Records in the fall, they gained traction with MTSU students, frequenting local spots like Diana Street and Hop Springs. 

Three members of the group — keyboardist Noel Musson, drummer Patrick McGann and frontman Cade Ortego — met while working as session musicians for another MTSU artist, Mario Williams.

Ortego met saxophonist Nigel Pillow in his freshman-year dorm, while Musson lived with trombonist Lucas Merriman before the band was even a thought. Bass player Ian Fisher seemed to just appear in their lives, according to Ortego. 

Patrick McGann drumming at the Laundry Room in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025. (Jay Garcia)

“He [Pillow] was one of my neighbors at Corlew, and I would totally hear him playing every night … because the walls are thin,” Ortego said. “But I always thought, ‘Man, he’s kind of good.'”

The group’s first gig, playing on campus at the Monaroo music festival in spring 2024, marked the moment they realized they truly wanted to be a band.

The name Cade Ortego and the Mood Swings came later that year.

The group’s sound evolved from Ortego’s songwriting, combined with the musical styles of the various band members. Many songs began as stripped-down acoustic tracks written by Ortego, but the vision was always bigger. The first time Musson heard Ortego play “Moodswingin’” was during a stripped-down, acoustic performance on stage at Puckett’s. Ortego’s Motown vision exceeded Musson’s expectations for what the song would be.

Lucas Merriman adds to the sound at the Laundry Room in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025. (Jay Garcia)

Their first single, “Sophia,” debuted Friday, Feb. 28, with another single and an EP soon to follow.

These songs began with riffs and vocal progressions sent back and forth via voice memo — a multitude of ideas fully fleshed out once the band got into the studio. The Mood Swings became more than a backing band; they became a group where each individual brought something to the table, and all voices were heard and allowed to be creative.

The group’s offstage chemistry mirrors their interaction in front of an audience. Their friendship grew exponentially after spending time together in the studio, and a shared love for music drew them together even without instruments in hand. Sharing lunch or late-night food runs after practice not only strengthened their on-stage interactions, but their relationships offstage as well, Musson said.

“The biggest compliment anyone could give us is when they say, ‘Oh, it looks like you had so much fun up there,’” Ortego said.

Cade Ortego and the Mood Swings relax at the Basement in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Beckham Scott)

Throughout this semester, the band has played a variety of shows. One of the most memorable was a fraternity event at the University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, where they narrowly escaped a fire alarm, a tornado and many “Free Bird” shouts after staying on stage 90 minutes past their allotted set time. The crowd wouldn’t let them leave.

The group has a full schedule in the coming months, including a return to Puckett’s, a show at The Basement in March and an appearance at the National Cornbread Festival in April. They also hope for an early summer tour to support their much-anticipated EP.

“Sophia” is available now on all streaming platforms.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
Queen Latifah sings "Ease on Down the Road" at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo courtesy of ABC Entertainment)
Weekly Distractions: ‘Top’ country release, 10 year ‘Throw’ back and more
Mikey Madison holds her Oscar for best actress in a leading role for "Anora" on March 2, 2025. Photo courtesy of ABC Entertainment Press.
Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins big, marginalized voices command the room
The cast of "Our Town" at MTSU's Tucker Theatre in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 26, 2025.
MTSU Theatre and Dance modernizes near-century-old play 'Our Town' with 21st century staging
Jackson Buckner of Munkn performs beside a man in a raccoon mask, Feb. 22, 2025.
Murfreesboro music makers: Munkn brings the party to Hop Springs with ‘Songs About Cars'
Sunny War rides again with "Armageddon in a Summer Dress." (Photo courtesy of Joshua Black Wilkins.)
Weekly Distractions: 'Monkey' business, not so 'Short' and more
Auburn on stage at The East Room in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 18, 2024.
Murfreesboro music makers: Auburn unleashes 'Reverberate'
More in Features
Kadiatu Gassama glows at the Night in Africa fashion show at MTSU on Feb. 27, 2025.
History and culture hit the runway at Night in Africa fashion show
Green tea is poured into a traditional tea set at Tea Meets Kettle at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 27, 2025.
Tea Meets Kettle stirs interest in the art of Chinese tea making at MTSU
Eager shoppers peruse the FaDS pop-up thrift shop at MTSU on Feb. 26, 2025.
MTSU FaDS Pop-up thrift event promotes sustainable style while supporting fashion students
Steered Straight Too waits for customers in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 17, 2025.
Good times and unique finds at the top 5 thrift shops in Murfreesboro
Girl Scouts Sofia Douangphanya and Hannah Rivera sell cookies while leader Lucy Sique supervises in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Cookie culture: Girl Scouts sharpen sales skills with every scrumptious box
Professor Mytecia Myles multitasking at her desk in her office at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Embracing authenticity: Mytecia Myles’ journey to confidence, teaching and inspiring others
More in Music
Singer-songwriters onstage at "Blue Bloods in the Round" in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Songwriters gather 'Round' to support MTSU athletics
MTSU students and faculty pose with President Sidney McPhee and Elizabeth McPhee for the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2025.
From BNA to LAX: 6 MTSU students travel to California for the Grammys
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025.
Grammys 2025: A night of tributes, surprises and remembrance
(From left to right) Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Hozier, U2 and Azealia Banks. (Graphic by Bailey Brantingham)
10 years later: 2014 albums that stood the test of time
Jason Dietz on stage at Red Rocks Amphitheater with Amigo the Devil. (Photo courtesy of Jason Dietz)
Murfreesboro Music Makers: Jason Dietz navigates the stage and the studio
Ana Grosh entertains at Diana Street on Dec. 7, 2024. (Photo by Sam McIntyre)
Diana Street heats up December with Fa-La-La-Li Daze festival
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Murfreesboro music makers: Cade Ortego and the Mood Swings take fans back in time with ‘Sophia’