Categories:

Photo gallery: CFRC Rodeo at Tennessee Miller Coliseum

The event, hosted by Community Foundation of Rutherford County and featuring Lone Star Rodeo Company, returns to Murfreesboro for third year.
Sam McIntyre, Staff photographerMarch 5, 2025
Sam McIntyre
Wranglers catch a wild bucking horse after its run at the CFRC Rodeo at Tennessee Miller Coliseum in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 28, 2025.
The event, featuring Lone Star Rodeo Company, returns to Tennessee Miller Coliseum for the third year.
Sam McIntyre
A singer enjoys the applause at the CFRC Rodeo at Tennessee Miller Coliseum in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 28, 2025.

Photo gallery: CFRC Rodeo at Tennessee Miller Coliseum