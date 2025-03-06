Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Liberty

Final: MTSU 81 Liberty 86
Middle Tennessee (20-10, 11-6 CUSA) fell at the hands of Liberty (24-6, 12-5 CUSA) in its penultimate home game of the regular season. Essam Mostafa led the Blue Raiders on the night, scoring 30 points and grabbing 20 rebounds.
The loss takes MTSU out of the race for the regular season Conference USA title ahead of next week’s conference tournament. Middle Tennessee will be back in the Murphy Center on Saturday, March 8 for senior day against FIU (9-21, 3-14 CUSA).
MTSU stat leaders
Points: Essam Mostafa – 30
Rebounds: Essam Mostafa – 20
Assists: Camryn Weston – 3
Liberty stat leaders
Points: Taelon Peter – 33
Rebounds: Owen Aquino – 7
Assists: Zach Cleveland, Colin Porter – 6