The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Liberty

Follow along as the Blue Raiders take on the Flames in the Murphy Center.
Brett Walker, Sports editorMarch 6, 2025
Rusty Miller
Jestin Porter drives in for a layup against UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 8:52 pm

Final: MTSU 81 Liberty 86 

Middle Tennessee (20-10, 11-6 CUSA) fell at the hands of Liberty (24-6, 12-5 CUSA) in its penultimate home game of the regular season. Essam Mostafa led the Blue Raiders on the night, scoring 30 points and grabbing 20 rebounds.  

The loss takes MTSU out of the race for the regular season Conference USA title ahead of next week’s conference tournament. Middle Tennessee will be back in the Murphy Center on Saturday, March 8 for senior day against FIU (9-21, 3-14 CUSA).  

MTSU stat leaders 

Points: Essam Mostafa – 30 

Rebounds: Essam Mostafa – 20 

Assists: Camryn Weston – 3 

Liberty stat leaders 

Points: Taelon Peter – 33 

Rebounds: Owen Aquino – 7 

Assists: Zach Cleveland, Colin Porter – 6 

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 8:46 pm

0:18 2H: Essam Mostafa drains a three-pointer to keep MTSU in it, Liberty leads 82-79. Timeout MTSU.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 8:40 pm

1:49 2H: A second-chance three-pointer from Jestin Porter gives the Murphy Center life. Liberty’s lead is cut to 80-76.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 8:34 pm

3:28 2H: Media timeout. Liberty leads MTSU 77-69. Essam Mostafa leads the Blue Raiders with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Taelon Peter leads the Flames with 29 points thus far.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 8:28 pm

5:49 2H: Timeout Middle Tennessee. Camryn Weston hits a tough two to cut into the Liberty lead. The Flames lead 71-67.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 8:15 pm

7:52 2H: Media timeout. Liberty leads MTSU 65-61. Essam Mostafa still leads the Blue Raiders with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 8:04 pm

11:53 2H: Media timeout. Liberty leads 55-54. Essam Mostafa leads the Blue Raiders in scoring with 19 points, nine of which were scored in the second half alone. Taelon Peter leads the Flames in points with 17.

 

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 7:58 pm

12:31 2H: Timeout Liberty. The Flames lead the Blue Raiders 55-53, but Essam Mostafa will have two free throws coming out of the stoppage. Mostafa leads MTSU with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 7:50 pm

15:25 2H: Essam Mostafa draws a foul on Zander Yates while converting a layup. Mostafa leads MTSU in points with 14 before the free throw.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 7:39 pm

20:00 2H: Second half is underway. Liberty possession.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 7:25 pm

Halftime: MTSU 37 Liberty 42

Midway through this critical Conference USA matchup, the Flames lead the Blue Raiders by five. In just his third game back from injury, junior MTSU guard Kamari Lands leads the team in scoring with 13 points.

With three seconds to go in the half Jlynn Counter appeared shaken up after an on-court collision.

MTSU stat leaders

Points: Kamari Lands – 13

Rebounds: Essam Mostafa – 4

Assists: Jestin Porter – 2

Liberty stat leaders

Points: Taelon Peter – 13

Rebounds: Owen Aquino, Zach Cleveland, Kaden Metheny – 3

Assists: Colin Porter – 4

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 7:15 pm

0:50 1H: Things getting chippy after Zach Cleveland slams Tre Green to the court while going up for a layup.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 7:10 pm

2:36 1H: Media timeout. Colin Porter drives past Camryn Weston for a bucket and draws an and-one foul. Porter will shoot a free throw following the break. Liberty leads 41-34.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 7:04 pm

5:57 1H: Timeout Middle Tennessee. Liberty’s Taelon Peter throws down a dunk, and MTSU head coach Nick McDevitt spends a timeout.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 7:00 pm

7:23 1H: After a 9-0 run gave the Blue Raiders their first lead of the game, MTSU leads 25-22 at the media break. Kamari Lands is 2/3 from three-point range and leads the team in scoring with eight.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 6:56 pm

9:40 1H: Chris Loofe ties things up at 20 after two made free throws.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 6:49 pm

11:59 1H: Media timeout. Liberty leads MTSU 17-13. Essam Mostafa and Justin Bufford still lead the Blue Raiders with four points each. Zach Cleveland leads the Flames in scoring with six.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 6:43 pm

15:15 1H: Media timeout. Liberty leads MTSU 11-8 through the first five here in the Murphy Center. Essam Mostafa and Justin Bufford have combined for all eight of MTSU’s points with four apiece.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 06, 2025, 6:35 pm

20:00 1H: MTSU controls the opening tip, and the game is underway in Murphy Center.

In its most important game of the season to this point, Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (20-9, 11-5 CUSA) is set to take on Liberty (23-6, 11-5 CUSA) inside the Murphy Center today at 6:30 p.m. CDT.  

With the Blue Raiders and Flames currently tied for second place in the Conference USA standings, Thursday night’s clash isn’t lacking in tournament implications.  

The winner from tonight’s game will be thrust into a first-place tie with Jacksonville State (20-10, 12-5 CUSA) leaving Saturday’s season finales critical. 

In MTSU’s first meeting with Liberty, the Flames defeated the Blue Raiders 73-63 in Lynchburg, Virginia.  

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].   

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Head coach Nick Mcdevitt breaks down the huddle with his team prior to tip-off against UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
MTSU men's and women's basketball can claim one seeds in the Conference USA tournament. Here's how
Mary Martinez throws a pitch against Ball State at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 1, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU softball versus Ball State
MTSU batter swings away against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
MTSU baseball skids in weekend round robin
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato rolls out to make a throw against Duke at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024.
MTSU’s blueprint for athletic success: A deep dive into NIL and the BRAA
Chris Massaro (left) stands with head MTSU football coach Derek Mason (middle) and university president Sidney McPhee (right) during Mason's introductory press conference at the MTSU Student Union on Dec. 6, 2023.
MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro to serve on College Football Playoff Selection Committee
Eston Snider slides into base against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU baseball versus UT Martin
About the Contributor
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Sports editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Liberty