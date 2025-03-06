Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Liberty

In its most important game of the season to this point, Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (20-9, 11-5 CUSA) is set to take on Liberty (23-6, 11-5 CUSA) inside the Murphy Center today at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

With the Blue Raiders and Flames currently tied for second place in the Conference USA standings, Thursday night’s clash isn’t lacking in tournament implications.

The winner from tonight’s game will be thrust into a first-place tie with Jacksonville State (20-10, 12-5 CUSA) leaving Saturday’s season finales critical.

In MTSU’s first meeting with Liberty, the Flames defeated the Blue Raiders 73-63 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

