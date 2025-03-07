The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Alexa Keckler named MTSU volleyball head coach

Keckler becomes the 13th head coach in program history.
Brett Walker, Sports editorMarch 7, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
MTSU volleyball huddles up before facing New Mexico State on Nov. 15, 2024.

Middle Tennessee announced the hiring of new volleyball head coach Alexa Keckler on Friday morning. 

A veteran leader with 20 years of head coaching experience, Keckler takes over as the 13th head coach in program history, following former coach Chuck Crawford’s resignation in February. 

“Alexa quickly rose through the interview process, and the committee was very impressed with her and her accomplishments at Lehigh,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a media release. “Her maturity as a head coach was evident. Given the status of our program, she fits our needs extremely well, and we look forward to working with her for a long time.” 

Keckler comes to Murfreesboro on the heels of a seven-year stint at Lehigh University, where she led the Mountain Hawks to a 71-79 record overall.  

“I am incredibly excited and grateful to accept the position of head volleyball coach at MTSU,” Keckler said in a media release. “Chris [Massaro] and the entire search committee have been so wonderful throughout this process, and with each step, I could see how much our values align for MTSU volleyball. I look forward to joining the Blue Raider community and achieving great success together.” 

Last season, Keckler’s Mountain Hawks faced off against the Blue Raiders in Murfreesboro and defeated Middle Tennessee 3-2 at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium. 

Prior to her time in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Keckler spent eight seasons at Muhlenberg College and five years at Gettysburg College. In 20 years spent courtside, Keckler complied an overall record of 324-243.  

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].   

Alexa Keckler named MTSU volleyball head coach