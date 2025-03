HUNTSVILLE, Ala- MTSU women’s basketball is set to do battle with No. 3 tournament seed Western Kentucky in a Conference USA semifinals matchup. The No. 3 seed Lady Raiders come into Friday’s game following a 73-46 quarterfinals victory over No. 7 Kennesaw State on March 12.

Middle Tennessee split the regular season series with WKU, losing the first contest on the road, 63-58 and winning the home rematch 73-63.

MTSU is given an 85% chance to defeat the Lady Toppers and move on to the CUSA championship against No. 1 seed Liberty, according to ESPN Analytics.

