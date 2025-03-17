The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Weekly Distractions: Chappell ‘Gives,’ a ‘Freaky’ return and more

A sampling of this week’s healthy distractions from all the chaos of the world.
Sidelines staffMarch 17, 2025
A Brooklyn billboard advertises Chappell Roan’s new single, “The Giver.” Photo by Andrew Angel, courtesy of Universal Music

What is spring break if not the ultimate distraction from the late winter blues?  It was nice while it lasted.

This week, the preview of a “Freaky Friday” sequel over 20 years in the making dropped. Fans haven’t waited quite that long for a new Chappell Roan song, but it sure feels like it. Selena Gomez and her sweetheart Benny Blanco released a new single, as did buzzy Virginia band Palmyra.

Here’s what distracted and delighted us — other than a much needed respite from classes — between March 10 and March 17.

The Giverby Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan took the world by storm with lesbian pop last year, winning her the 2024 Grammy award for Best New Artist. Her debut album “The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess” was released in 2023, and with only one new song since, Roan was due to reacquaint the world with her pop perfection.

Enter “The Giver,” Roan’s newest country single. Inspired by her upbringing in Missouri, Roan took a detour from her usual genre, delivering an upbeat country tune. Complete with southern twang, fiddles and references to “antlers on my wall” and a “lifted truck,” Roan reinvented herself with “The Giver.” 

“The Giver” reflects themes of Roan’s earlier releases, focusing on lesbian relationships and female pleasure, coupled with a new, boot-scootin’ sound. Emma Burden

‘Palm Readers’ by Palmyra

Palmyra harmonizing at the Driskill Bar and Grill in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2025. (Shauna Reynolds)

Indie bluegrass/folk/rock trio Palmyra released the single “Palm Readers” March 12 — not coincidentally the day of their first SXSW 2025 performance. 

Comparing Palmyra to the Avett Brothers feels too obvious, but not making that comparison feels irresponsible. The Virginia natives are younger, quirkier and deliver a rowdier sound. Palmyra employs banjo, mandolin and upright bass to bring Appalachian sounds wherever they travel. 

“Palm Readers” sounds rambunctious, only slowing down for the plaintive chorus of “I’m so damn lonely tonight.” This upbeat song probably won’t be confused for a happy one, but that’s fine. Palmyra doesn’t need joyful lyrics to make listeners smile. The full album, “Restless,” arrives March 28, and Palmyra will roll through Nashville for a show at The Basement April 3. “Palm Readers” is available now on all streaming platforms. Shauna Reynolds

 

‘Sunset Blvd’ by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

“Sunset Blvd” by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco is the first track to drop from the couple’s upcoming collaborative album. The album “I Said I Love You First,” arrives March 21, and the single released a week earlier on March 14. The song references the couple’s first date, which took place on Sunset Boulevard. The date must have gone well — Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024. The song’s bubblegum pop sound reflects that first date feeling, and the music video’s ‘80s glamour shot aesthetic pairs well with the song’s nostalgic tone. The song is a great taste of what’s to come from the couple’s upcoming album. “Sunset Blvd” is available now on all streaming platforms. Victoria Stone

Curtis and Lohan reunite in ‘Freakier Friday’ trailer

“Freakier Friday” poster courtesy of the Walt Disney Company.

Twenty years after pairing up in the film “Freaky Friday,” Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunited in a trailer for the upcoming sequel, “Freakier Friday.” 

The original follows Anna Coleman (Lohan), a 15-year-old who magically swaps bodies with her mother Tess (Curtis). This time around, the characters visit a psychic (Vanessa Bayer) who tells them that their “lifelines” have been “intersected before,” something the two act as if they are clueless about. They swap bodies again, with Anna’s biological daughter and stepdaughter.

While the sequel introduces a new storyline, “Freaky Friday” fans should recognize familiar references and iconic characters from the original. The film is set to hit theaters Aug. 8, and the trailer is available now on YouTube. Brianna Sorrell

View Story Comments
