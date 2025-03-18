Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Chattanooga

Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (22-11, 12-6 CUSA) is set to take on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (24-9, 15-3 SoCon) in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). The Blue Raiders and Mocs have their fair share of history, with UTC leading the all-time series 36-32.

Middle Tennessee is fresh off of a Conference USA tournament loss to Jacksonville State, with the Blue Raiders falling to the Gamecocks in the semifinals, 70-68.

Tuesday night’s in-state matchup marks MTSU’s fifth NIT appearance, with the most recent one coming in 2018 in a 91-64 victory over Vermont.

Tip-off between the Blue Raiders and Mocs is set for 7:00 p.m. CDT at Murphy Center.

