Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Chattanooga

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s first-round NIT matchup with the Mocs.
Brett Walker, Sports editorMarch 18, 2025
Paige Mast
Justin Bufford defends against his opponent from Jax State at the Von Braun Center on March 14, 2025.
Live Coverage
Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:44 pm

3:00 2H: Timeout Chattanooga. Jestin Porter hits a three-pointer from deep to bring MTSU within one. The Mocs lead 77-76.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:42 pm

4:06 2H: MTSU’s Camryn Weston gets an and-one layup to bring the score to 77-73 in favor of the Mocs.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:40 pm

5:00 2H: Jlynn Counter picks up his third foul and MTSU’s fourth team foul.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:38 pm

5:45 2H: Essam Mostafa goes down with what appears to be a cramp. Chattanooga holds its largest lead of the game at 77-70.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:31 pm

7:56 2H: Media timeout. Chattanooga picks up its fourth team foul, leading 72-69.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:28 pm

9:35 2H: Timeout Middle Tennessee. Essam Mostafa grabs a rebound through a Chattanooga defender and hits a layup. The Blue Raiders trail 68-66.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:22 pm

11:36 2H: Media timeout. The score is tied at 64-64. The Mocs have hit three of their last three shots from the field.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:21 pm

12:18 2H: Essam Mostafa hits two free throws to give MTSU a 64-62 lead.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:16 pm

13:48 2H: Media timeout. MTSU leads 59-55. Camryn Weston leads the way for Middle Tennessee with 20 points while Bash Wieland for UTC leads all scorers with 25.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:12 pm

15:06 2H: Timeout Chattanooga. After the Mocs stormed back to take the lead at 53-51, a 6-0 run by Middle Tennessee forces a timeout from head coach Dan Earl. MTSU leads 57-53.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 8:05 pm

19:20 2H: Jestin Porter hits a three to start the second-half scoring. MTSU leads 51-43.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:50 pm

Halftime: MTSU 48 Chattanooga 43

Redshirt freshman Torey Alston draws a shooting foul with one second to go in the half and hits one of two free throws to add to the MTSU lead.

MTSU stat leaders

Points: Camryn Weston – 16

Rebounds: Essam Mostafa – 5

Assists: Camryn Weston – 2

Chattanooga stat leaders

Points: Bash Wieland – 22

Rebounds: Trey Bonham – 3

Assists: Trey Bonham – 3

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:45 pm

0:39 1H: Timeout Middle Tennessee.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:37 pm

3:35 1H: Media timeout. MTSU leads 42-35. The Blue Raiders are currently four of their last five from the field.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:32 pm

5:37 1H: Bash Wieland hits two free throws as MTSU picks up its fifth team foul. Middle Tennessee leads 37-31.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:28 pm

6:42 1H: Media timeout. Middle Tennessee leads Chattanooga 33-28. MTSU picks up its fourth team foul going into the break.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:22 pm

9:22 1H: Media timeout. Despite the Mocs going five of their last seven from the field, the Blue Raiders hold a 26-20 lead thus far. Camryn Weston is five of six from the field and leads MTSU in points with 11.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:13 pm

15:14 1H: Torey Alston gives MTSU its first lead of the game at 11-9.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:11 pm

15:34 1H: Media timeout. The score is tied 9-9 through nearly five minutes. Jestin Porter leads MTSU in scoring with five points while Chattanooga’s Bash Wieland leads all scorers with seven.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:09 pm

16:52 1H: MTSU’s Justin Bufford hits one of two free throws, and Chattanooga leads 7-6.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:06 pm

18:27 1H: Jestin Porter opens the scoring for MTSU. Middle Tennessee trails 4-2.

Updated
Mar 18, 2025, 7:03 pm

20:00 1H: Middle Tennessee wins the tip, and the first-round NIT game is underway.

Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (22-11, 12-6 CUSA) is set to take on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (24-9, 15-3 SoCon) in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). The Blue Raiders and Mocs have their fair share of history, with UTC leading the all-time series 36-32.

Middle Tennessee is fresh off of a Conference USA tournament loss to Jacksonville State, with the Blue Raiders falling to the Gamecocks in the semifinals, 70-68.

Tuesday night’s in-state matchup marks MTSU’s fifth NIT appearance, with the most recent one coming in 2018 in a 91-64 victory over Vermont.

Tip-off between the Blue Raiders and Mocs is set for 7:00 p.m. CDT at Murphy Center.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].   

