Follow live: MTSU women’s basketball takes on Belmont in the WBIT

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s first-round WBIT game against the Bruins.
Brett Walker, Sports editorMarch 20, 2025
Paige Mast
Anastasiia Boldyreva reaches for a shot at the Von Braun Center, on March 15, 2025.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – MTSU women’s basketball (26-8, 16-2 CUSA) is set to take on the Belmont Bruins (22-12, 15-5 MVC) in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament in Curb Event Center at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Coming off a Conference USA Championship loss to Liberty, the Lady Raiders make their 21st consecutive postseason appearance. Middle Tennessee is 17-5 all-time against Belmont, with the most recent meeting coming this season, with the Bruins winning 65-52.

The winner between the two teams will move on to the second round of the WBIT and face the winner of Arizona and Northern Arizona.

Follow live: MTSU women’s basketball takes on Belmont in the WBIT