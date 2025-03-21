The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

VFP student produces Japanese-inspired game show for unconventional capstone

‘Go! Go! Challenge’ creator hopes project will take him back to Japan.
Richard Maneiro, Contributing writerMarch 21, 2025
Sam McIntyre
“Go! Go! Gameshow” participants hop across the KUC field at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 16, 2025.

It all started with a commercial. When Video and Film Production major John Tate arrived in Japan for an MTSU Study Abroad program, he moved into a hotel room, dropped his bags and flicked on the television. The first thing that played was a high-energy advertisement for a tooth cleaner, showing water squirting black goop off an ear of corn. The fast editing and broad expressions took Tate by surprise. This commercial compelled him to create an unforgettable capstone to stand out from the VFP multicam crowd.

Contestants climb the rock wall for “Go! Go! Challenge” at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 16, 2025. (Sam McIntyre)

A vision set in — a game show where contestants’ camaraderie through silly games and challenges could entertain and thrill audiences. He would include Japanese commentators, player interviews and a safer environment than most Japanese game shows offered.

He called it “Go! Go! Challenge.”

“This Japanese game idea went from a great capstone project to an audition piece for Japanese broadcast companies,” Tate said. “If this goes well, I can defend my Honors thesis, create a great capstone project and show off my skills to possible employers.”

John Tate on the set of “Go! Go! Challenge” at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 16, 2025. (Samuel McIntyre)

Tate used his Blue Raider TV and VFP program connections to gather an all-student crew. Roles varied from director to stage manager to drone pilot. In this massive production, opportunities surfaced for two other VFP seniors. Ava Pardue directed “Go! Go! Challenge,” bringing Tate’s vision to life with the camerawork. William Sprayberry completed his unmanned aircraft capstone by providing drone photography. 

With a team in place, a budget set by Student Programming and Raider Entertainment and a reserved spot on the Keathley University Center field, Tate was ready to go, go, go.

On the morning of March 16, the skies were gray and the breeze was punishing. An obstacle course spread across the KUC’s field. Cables crossed the grass to connect to a white and blue truck labeled “Blue Raider Television’s Mobile Production Lab.” 

Dozens of people gathered around the truck, testing their headsets and trying to keep warm in the wind. But the chill didn’t bother Tate, who remained focused on the task at hand. 

He sauntered down the MPL’s steel stairs, watching crew members scatter to their cameras and microphone setups. He answered questions about camera positioning, the weather and whatever else might impact his vision. His north star in every decision was what separated American programming from Japanese programming — what could make people laugh, scream, cringe or cry.

Ava Pardue on the set of “Go! Go! Challenge” at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 16, 2025. (Sam McIntyre)

Back on the field, Tate finally got all the pieces on the chessboard: 20 contestants, a fully manned camera, audio and live editing crew, and a few fun games planned for day one. In total, the production included five events to be scored on a point system: Sack Race, Climb Wall, Omni-Volley, Buddy Walk and ROTC Training. The first two are self explanatory — hop faster and farther than everyone else for the former, and race to the top of a rock wall to wave a banner at the top.

Omni-Volley is played like volleyball, but with a ball that is taller and wider than all the contestants. For Buddy Walk, teams stand on fifteen-foot-long planks and use teamwork to make their way to the finish line. ROTC Training took place on MTSU’s existing grounds, much like a standard obstacle course. Over two days, the 20 contestants gained points for the chance to win a Japanese game show-inspired trophy.

With an absurdly close sack race, nail biting trips up and down the rock wall, a silly flop fest on the Omni-Volley field and a bracing race across the ROTC course, “Go! Go! Challenge” should be an entertaining watch. On April 14, Tate will defend the game as his honors thesis, and “Go! Go! Challenge” will be publicly available.

Michai Mosby gives a pep talk to “Go! Go! Challenge” contestants at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 16, 2025. (Samuel McIntyre)

Tate hopes to return to where he found his inspiration.

“I’m wanting to live in Japan when I graduate, and my ticket is the JET Program,” Tate said. “It’s a program that sends Americans to Japan to teach English.” His plan is to live in Japan for a while, and to get his feet wet working in Japanese television.

VFP student produces Japanese-inspired game show for unconventional capstone