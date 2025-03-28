The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Creativity dances across the stage at MTSU Student Dance Gala

Student choreographers and dancers perform in an energetic and emotional showcase at the Tucker Theatre.
Brianna Sorrell, Contributing writerMarch 28, 2025
Sam McIntyre
MTSU dance students leap into action at the Student Dance Gala at MTSU on March 28, 2025.

The MTSU Student Dance Gala opened with an air of elegance Thursday night as dancers dressed in sleek black leotards and red velvet drifted across the Tucker Theatre stage to the jazzy rhythm of “Fever” by Beyoncé. Their movements and bright visuals set the tone for an evening of creativity and artistic expression. 

After the slower, graceful movements, the dancers transitioned into faster, energetic sequences, shifting the mood to an upbeat tempo contrasting with the performance’s opening. 

Dancer Xan Barrell expresses herself on the Tucker Theatre stage at MTSU on March 27, 2025. (Samuel McIntyre)

As the energy soared, one of the standout performers, Xan Barrell, captivated the audience by telling a story through movements. Some were joyful and others were more intense as she expressed a range of emotions throughout the piece. 

“The piece was really about my struggles and a part of my life that really kept me down,” Barrell said. “It’s really just about me overcoming that and coming to the conclusion that I need to fight for my own happiness.” 

Barrel aimed to use the gala as a platform to share her story. She initially pitched the idea to professors, answered questions and received feedback, which helped her and other dance students bring the showcase to life. 

“It’s such a gift being able to really have this opportunity to express myself, especially in such a creative and freedom form as the student gala because everything is student run … I get to showcase the art that I want — not everybody gets that opportunity,” Barrell said. 

Barrell reflected on the essence of the Student Dance Gala, where dancers not only showcased their talents but also demonstrated the power of collaboration and self-expression. 

MTSU dance students perform “Pois Carottes” at the Tucker Theatre at MTSU on March 27, 2025. (Samuel McIntyre)

Each performance in the gala brought something unique, contributing to the show’s dynamic energy. One particularly striking piece began with dancers lying side by side, dressed in a combination of orange and green. They gestured with their hands and feet — each movement in perfect sync with the instrumentals.

Natalie McCutcheon and Morgan Hayes choreographed this piece. They shared their focus on creative freedom and the importance of fun in bringing this performance to life. 

“We choreographed ‘pois carottes,’ which is ‘peas and carrots’ in French,” Hayes said. “Our dance was just about dancing for the fun of dance itself.”

McCutcheon and Hayes aimed to get a chuckle out of the audience.

“We just tried to combine a bunch of different emotions and then make them dramaticized,” McCutheon said. “We wanted to make people giggle — which we heard people in the audience giggle, so I think we got our point across.” 

McCutcheon and Hayes wanted to have fun with this piece, as they don’t often have the opportunity to create playful, free-form performances. 

“We wanted to do this piece because a lot of times our dances are very dark and serious,” McCutcheon said.

MTSU dance students perform at the Student Dance Gala at MTSU on March 27, 2025. (Sam McIntyre)

“Let’s just dance, have fun and be silly and don’t care if dancers mess up because it’s fun and we’ll just laugh,” Hayes added.

This playful energy of the piece was evident not only on stage but also in audience members, whose laughter and applause reflected the joy and freedom that McCutcheon and Hayes aimed to create.

Audience members Veronica Claire and Asya Ross attended the gala in support of their friend and roommate, Barrell, and expressed awe for the energy and creativity of the showcase. 

“The last performance was very fun and very groovy, and I liked how the movements were very shy, but they each still did their performance,” Ross said. 

Ross and Claire both emphasized the importance of showcasing more student work, like the gala, on campus. 

“People put so much of their heart and soul into their degrees, and no one really sees it that much on an individual basis … and in showcases like this, you can really see the amount of dedication to their craft,” Claire said. “If it were up to me, every major would have something like this, because I think it’s really important.” 

MTSU’s Student Dance Gala continues Friday, March 28 in the Tucker Theatre. Tickets are available online or at the door, and MTSU students, faculty and staff can receive one free ticket with valid ID at the box office.

Creativity dances across the stage at MTSU Student Dance Gala