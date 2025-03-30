The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Tennessee General Assembly passes bill affecting K-12 education for undocumented children

Hannah Carley, ReporterMarch 30, 2025
Hannah Carley
Protesters attended a Tennessee House committee meeting that debated a bill about the education of undocumented K-12 students. (Photo by Hannah Carley)

The Tennessee General Assembly passed House Bill 793 on March 27 in an 11-7 House Subcommittee vote that allows districts to either deny or continue the education of undocumented children. The vote caused backlash from a gallery of protesters and public discourse.

HB793, or Senate Bill 836, proposed by House Majority Leader William Lamberth and state Sen. Bo Watson, contradicts the Supreme Court ruling Plyler v. Doe from 1982. The rulings specified local school districts cannot deny a public education to “foreign-born students regardless of residency status.”

Lamberth’s and Watson’s legislation enables public school districts to either deny or continue the education of undocumented K-12 students in public schools. Districts that deny undocumented students must offer the option of paid tuition through a local education agency (LEA) or public charter school. 

During the session, state Rep. Gloria Johnson discussed Plyler v. Doe with state Rep. Scott Cepicky, who heads the Education Administration and Education Instruction Committees. He supported the bill during the session and said he “didn’t like the decision” in Plyler.

Lamberth argued that the bill incentivizes undocumented immigrants toward citizenship, and if this bill failed, resources would continue to be allocated to undocumented students. 

“These children will remain in school at no additional tuition and will take additional resources away from other students,” Lamberth said. “When they graduate, they are not employable. They will, unfortunately, have to live in the shadows for the rest of their days until, eventually, some sort of a pathway for citizenship arises.”

Emotions ran high in the Tennessee House committee meeting with protesters filling the room. (Photo by Hannah Carley)

The bill wouldn’t decrease state spending on public schools, but it might freeze federal funding to the state altogether. The Supreme Court decision in Plyler v. Doe contradicts the bill, and this could jeopardize funding to the state for little to no payoff. Republican Rep. Charlie Baum brought these issues to Lamberth’s attention during the session, but Lamberth didn’t have concrete answers.

“There will be legal challenges almost certainly, and there should be legal challenges, but that is their goal,” Johnson said. “Their goal is to get legal challenges, so it goes to the Supreme Court so they overturn Plyler.”

The bill raised shared concerns with MTSU student political leaders over the potential threat to free and equal access state education. Students from either side of the political spectrum agreed that Plyler v. Doe is right and shouldn’t change for Lamberth and Watson’s legislation. 

“Face value, [it] is a horrible bill,” Jorge Avila, president of the MTSU Democrats, said. “I think it’s just disgusting in nature. It’s treating them as like an inferior race.”

Lamberth didn’t directly address other representatives’ concerns regarding what could be long-term shortcomings of the bill. Concerns included the cutting of resources for children and parents from the public schooling system, insufficient workers for the demanded tasks, the potential federal backlash the bill could provoke and all for little to no payoff for the state. 

Harrison Bell, vice president of MTSU College Republicans, disagreed with Lamberth’s assertion that removing public education access for undocumented students incentivizes action toward legal citizenship.

“They [undocumented students] ultimately shouldn’t be here to begin with, but if they’re here anyway, I think every person is entitled to the same justice, the same treatment and same education,” Bell said.

These criticisms led to questions about the motives behind the legislation. Avila echoed Johnson’s sentiment that those who back the bill hope it will travel to the Supreme Court and overturn the Plyler decision.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Community
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee State House committee passes bill to tax vapes and ban non-FDA-approved nicotine products
Turning Point USA held an event with Daily Wire reporter Spencer Lindquist as a speaker on March 20, 2025, on MTSU's campus. (Photo by Olivia Summers)
Turning Point USA hosts Daily Wire reporter at MTSU to talk about mass immigration
Copies of "The Anxious Generation" book by Jonathan Haidt, the subject of a lecture held on March 6 by Murfreesboro City Schools, in conjunction with the College of Liberal Arts and Read to Succeed. (Photo by Kameron Scott)
MTSU will adopt initiative next semester promoting less technology use and reconnecting with community
Protestors gather outside of the James Union Building at MTSU on March 21, 2025.
MTSU students protest Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority speaker for Tennessee Drivers Union
MT OneStop holds the financial aid office in MTSU's Student Services and Admissions Center. (Photo by Taylor Lawson)
MTSU students may experience financial aid changes after Department of Education Executive Order
The Student Union Ballroom decorated with balloons and posters advertising Rutherford County Schools' STEM Expo on March 22, 2025 at MTSU.
Young women and girls showcase their work at RCS STEM Expo at MTSU
More in News
Siblings Selah and Daisy Keegin show off their costumes at MTSU Cosplay Club's semi-formal in the James Union Ballroom on March 29, 2025.
Students show out at MTSU Cosplay Club's spring semi-formal
A sign for the blood drive on March 26, 2025 at the James E. Walker library.
Red Cross holds blood drive to save lives at MTSU
The James Union building just before economist Arthur Laffer spoke to students and community members on March 26, 2025.
MTSU College of Business hosts former presidential financial advisor to talk about Trump-era economics
MTSU for Palestine partnered with 615 for Palestine and MTSU's YSDA to bring an exhibit on Palestinian history to MTSU's Student Union on April 19, 2024.
MTSU student group supporting Palestine to make resurgence this spring
Rob Fitzpatrick speaks during the Irish Times National Debate Team's turn in their debate against MTSU on March 20, 2025.
MTSU welcomes Irish Times Debate Champions for 10th year of competition
Local Musicians preform classical Persian music at the Nowruz celebration in MTSU's James Union Building on March 22, 2025.
MTSU brings community together with second annual Nowruz celebration
More in Politics
Photo of Savage Gulf State Park on Nov. 23, 2024.
MTSU backpacking professor to keep teaching despite National Park firings
Haley Ferguson joined Melania Trump at the joint Congress address on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Jenene Grover)
MTSU student joins Melania Trump as special guest to joint Congress address
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Board votes to remove 13 more books from RCS library shelves — with a ‘Catch’
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Samuel McIntyre)
Tennessee House resolution may impact MTSU’s political clubs by calling for 'institutional neutrality'
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Rutherford County School Board bans more books, limiting options for student readers
Protesters stream down the road with their signs in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025.
Photo gallery: 50501 protest comes to Tennessee
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Tennessee General Assembly passes bill affecting K-12 education for undocumented children