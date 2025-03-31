Weekly Distractions: Lucy Dacus gets intimate with ‘Forever is a Feeling’

What a week to stay inside. Tornadoes, hail, torrential rain and wildly fluctuating temperatures pair well with fresh entertainment. This week’s top listens include a poppy single with a weather forecast-ish title and a reissue with psychedelic sounds to take listeners’ minds elsewhere. As for top watches, a binge-worthy comedy series offers a good excuse to stay home, but restless cinephiles may want to head to a theater to find out how unicorns get revenge. (It’s not pretty.)

Up first: a favorite girl genius brings a new solo album.

Here are some favorite distractions from March 24-31.

‘Forever Is a Feeling’ by Lucy Dacus

Lucy Dacus released her fourth album, “Forever Is a Feeling,” Friday. Like her past works, the album is emotionally raw, but for the first time, the backing instrumentals add to her works’ composition, rather than existing merely as melodies.

Take the track “Most Wanted Man,” about (and featuring) Dacus’s girlfriend and bandmate Julien Baker. The slightly country twang of the guitars and uptempo drum beat is a contrast to Dacus’s past work, but fits the song’s theme, where she chases the “most wanted man in West Tennessee.” Or, the slow, droning backing track of “Best Guess,” supporting the sensual, brooding lyrics about unconditional love and intimacy, comparing a relationship to gambling.

Dacus’s soft, sleepy sapphic love songs have an extra bit of oomph in “Forever Is a Feeling,” making them all the more dreamy. Emma Burden

‘Death of a Unicorn’

In the 2025 gory sci-fi comedy “Death of a Unicorn,” Paul Rudd and Jena Ortega play a father and daughter who hit a unicorn (yes, a unicorn) with their car on the way to a retreat at the father’s boss’ house. Will Poulter and Richard E. Grant also star.

Once the dead unicorn is discovered by the boss’ family, they learn why unicorns should never be messed with.

With a zany premise and wild ensemble of characters, “Death of a Unicorn” is also a critique/farce of the ultra rich, falling in line with films like “Ready Or Not” (2019) and “Thoroughbreds” (2018) in tone.

The acting across the board is great, with the highlights being Poulter and Grant, but the writing can be hit or miss, depending on your appetite for absurdist comedy. It’s a fun watch that deserves a shot for laugh out loud moments and graphic violence.

“Death of a Unicorn” is in theaters now. Richard Maneiro

Kali Uchis, ‘Sunshine and Rain’

The new single from Kali Uchis, “Sunshine and Rain,” debuted March 27. The song is the lead single on her upcoming album “Sincerely” out May 9. Her music video features homages to old news and commercials. The music video is in very similar style to her “After the Storm,” video. The two songs compliment each other very well. The soft pop gives the cozy vibe of being with your significant other through all the season changes.

“Sunshine and Rain” by Kali Uchis is now streaming on all music platforms. Victoria Stone

‘Survival of the Thickest’ season two

Mavis Beaumont is back and bolder than ever. Season two of “Survival of the Thickest,” starring comedian and actress Michelle Buteau, delivers even more humor, heart, and drama for fans.

This season, Mavis embarks on a journey of self-discovery, navigating the highs and lows of love, embracing new relationships and making bold career moves. With a mix of laughter, heartfelt moments and relatable struggles, season two promises to be an emotional and entertaining ride. Brianna Sorrell

‘Ill Times’ reissue

In July 2024, Jay Watson (as GUM, notably a part of Tame Impala’s live band) and Ambrose Kenny-Smith (of The Murlocs and King Gizzard) released a joint album titled “Ill Times,” a critically acclaimed mix of the duo’s psychedelic and pop sensibilities. Eight months later, the brief collaboration, lovingly referred to as “Gumbrose” by fans, received a four-song extension as a deluxe reissue.

Throughout these new songs, the duo builds on the sound of the original album, while also branching out into styles previously “uncharted” by the initial project.

The first new song, “Snow Angels,” leans more into the Ty Segall style of fun and fuzzy psychedelic rock, while the second song, “Uncharted Waters,” feels like it was written after a sad night at the jazz bar. The third song, “Telescope,” is far and above the grooviest song of the entire project with a protruding bassline and half-time tempo.

“Ill Times (Deluxe Edition)” is now available on p(doom) Records. Nicholas Evans

