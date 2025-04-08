The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University


BREAKING: MTSU signs men’s basketball head coach Nick McDevitt to three-year extension

The announcement was emailed exclusively to season ticket holders and BRAA members on Tuesday.
Brett Walker, Sports editorApril 8, 2025
Rusty Miller
Nick McDevitt looks on as the Blue Raiders face UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.

Middle Tennessee State University signed men’s basketball coach Nick McDevitt to a three-year extension, athletic director Chris Massaro announced in an email exclusive to season ticket holders and Blue Raider Athletic Association members on Tuesday.

The contract keeps McDevitt in Murfreesboro through the 2027-28 season, however, specific details including financials have yet to be released.

Under his new deal, McDevitt will enter his eighth year as Middle Tennessee’s head coach when the season begins. During McDevitt’s tenure, the Blue Raiders have compiled a 105-118 record with zero NCAA Tournament appearances.

While Massaro expressed his disappointment in the team falling short of the NCAA Tournament once again, he noted “tangible progress” made in MTSU’s National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bid – only the fifth in program history.

“We believe in the momentum we’re building and in Coach McDevitt’s ability to guide us to greater heights,” Massaro said in the email.

The Blue Raiders’ 2024-25 Conference USA tournament run ended in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year, and their season concluded with a triple overtime loss to Chattanooga at home in the first round of the NIT.

With a three-year extension, McDevitt and his staff will continue working to get Middle Tennessee back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

“As we look ahead, we are more determined than ever to return to the NCAA Tournament,” Massaro said in his letter to supporters. “Conference USA continues to be one of the nation’s most balanced and competitive leagues, and your ongoing support is vital to our success.”

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

