Sidelines Magazine Editor’s Letter

Magazines have always been an outlet for me to witness spectacular experiences that felt so out of reach from my small town. Born and raised in Middle Tennessee, I dreamed of living in a city that had stake in activism and culture. I’d flip through the pages of highly regarded publications wishing to be anywhere but here.

Little did I know, Middle Tennessee would quickly become the place that people wanted to live. With the popularization of Southern culture and Southern real estate, this issue gives an inside look at Middle Tennessee culture from a team of locals. Growing up in Tennessee fills many of us with a great sense of pride, but there are also challenges that come with living in the South.

There is more to Middle Tennessee than the neon lights of Broadway bars and country- themed bachelorette parties. Creative communities’ work has grown to be increasingly impactful to mainstream culture. Recent state legislation has fueled polarized reactions from many citizens. The region has flourished with small businesses and local entrepreneurs. Student journalists have worked to share stories that may have otherwise been brushed past. This issue will take a dive into the good, the bad and the ugly of residing in Middle Tennessee.

It has been such a privilege and a pleasure to be the magazine editor for the past two years at Sidelines. I couldn’t have done it without this team of talented, hardworking creatives or the wonderful people that allowed us to share their stories. I’m sad to say that my time at Sidelines Magazine will be coming to an end due to my impending graduation from MTSU. However, my transition is made exceedingly easier due to the kind and talented journalist taking my place.

Thank you,

Aiden O’Neill

