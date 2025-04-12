The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Sam Quinones speaks at MTSU about community being key in fight against opioids

Hannah Carley, ReporterApril 12, 2025
Hannah Carley
Former L.A. Times reporter Sam Quinones spoke about his best-selling books and the opioid crisis on April 7, 2025, on MTSU’s campus.

Former L.A. Times reporter Sam Quinones educated MTSU students and faculty about the opioid epidemic on April 7 in the Academic Classroom Building for National Public Health Week. 

Quinones explained the interworkings of the drug trade and focused on his recent work that recognizes small communities that rebuilt themselves after addiction during the opioid epidemic. People are less likely to participate in drug-related activities if they have convivial spaces and community engagement, Quinones said. 

“We got into this drug problem because we spent so much time shredding the bonds of community that sustain the country,” Quinones said. “Now these drugs are coming to areas that are weakened by job loss.”

Quinones researched drug trafficking, immigration and the border in his 10 years at the L.A. Times. He studied the cause and effect of the opiate epidemic in small communities and the evolution of street drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine with the introduction of synthetic opioids like fentanyl and oxycodone.

His award-winning books, “The Least of Us” in 2021 and “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic” in 2015, discuss the rise of synthetic opiates in Columbus, Ohio, and their financial and social impact on community members.

In the 1990s, the Mexican drug cartel switched from growing poppies to synthetic opium to produce narcotics cheaper and at less risk, Quinones said. The over-prescription of opioids has a direct correlation to the increasing death rate of the time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overprescribed opioid painkillers increased deaths significantly, Quinones said.

“The opioid painkillers contained drugs that were chemical cousins of heroin, [so] their heroin was much cheaper than the pills were,” Quinones said.

Former L.A. Times reporter Sam Quinones spoke about his best-selling books and the opioid crisis on April 7, 2025, on MTSU’s campus. (Hannah Carley)

Quinones touched on points from his book, “The Least of Us,” like the rise of black tar heroin in West Virginia. He said the local cartel’s early business model resembled a pizza delivery service and ran efficiently. 

“A lot of people did get addicted, and that’s when these guys leaped across the Mississippi River to Columbus, Ohio,” Quinones said.

It escalated to heavier substances in the 1990s after pharmaceutical companies like Purdue Pharma began to push opioid painkillers like OxyContin.

The opioid epidemic came in three waves. Doctors over-prescribed opioids and caused the first wave of the epidemic, Quinones said. A rise in heroin overdoses beginning in 2010 marked the second wave, and the increase in synthetic opioid overdose deaths three years later started the third wave, according to the CDC.

Amy Aldridge, the interim chair of Health and Human Performance and vice provost for Academic Programs, attended the event and participated in the question-and-answer portion of the night. She appreciated the conversation on such a current issue, said Aldridge. 

“We’re always concerned about things that could affect not only our campus community,” Aldridge said. “Communities where we live, and we do know that these are issues in Middle Tennessee.”

University officials repurposed spaces to promote student wellness through building design, Aldridge said.

.Pragya, a public health student, participated in the question-and-answer portion of the night and attended the event to collect data for her public health class. She researched a paper on whether or not opioid overdoses stem from the home and community environment. 

“I asked why it starts from the community, not just a single person, because we learn from our parents,” .Pragya said. “Like if my father is drinking, maybe I’ll get [a] habit from that.”

Quinones said it’s essential to focus on rebuilding community through human connection and spending time with one another. Supporting local businesses helps communities thrive, he said.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
The MTSU obelisk sits on the border of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Branch)
Six MTSU international student visas revoked, MTSU confirms
University Provost Mark Byrnes spoke to a joint session of the Student Government Association on April 10, 2025, at MTSU.
Four MTSU student visas revoked
MTSU Health Services nurse practitioner Kendra Todd administers the Moderna vaccine to Vickie Bailey at MTSU on March 10, 2021.
Measles is coming back in the US. Is MTSU prepared?
A Piper Seminole PA-44 sits on the runway at the Shelbyville Municipal Airport. (Photo by Noah McLane)
Recent crashes prompt discussions of airplane safety at MTSU
MTSU held the LGBT Plus College Conference in the Student Union building, with the final day on April 5, 2025.
Day three of LGBT Plus College Conference: Awards, Lavender Closet and graduation
Daria Rabotkina at MTSU's Keyboard Artist Series in Hinton Music Hall on April 4, 2025.
MTSU hosts pianist Daria Rabotkina for Nashville International Piano Competition opening recital
More in News
Shoppers line up for the grand opening of Trader Joe's in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Trader Joe's marches into Murfreesboro with grand opening
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Rutherford County School Board votes to remove 16 more books, ending months-long review process
Partynextdoor featured in promotion for his work "Partypack." Photo courtesy of Warner Records Press.
Partynextdoor set to headline MTSU's 2025 Signature Event concert
Protest signs in Centennial Park in Nashville on April 5, 2025.
Nashville 'Hands Off' protest unites next-gen protesters and seasoned advocates
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
Photo gallery: 'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro and Nashville
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro’s Broad Street, calling out Trump’s tariffs and DOGE’s effort to cut the federal workforce
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Sam Quinones speaks at MTSU about community being key in fight against opioids