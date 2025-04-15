The knights of Murfreesboro: Armored MMA arrives at MTSU

Swords and shields clash as Middle Tennessee State University’s Armored Combat Club brings medieval combat to campus.

Armored MMA has spread across the nation, becoming incredibly popular in a very short period of time. The full contact sport allows combatants to clash using traditional MMA techniques, but it’s the added twist of medieval swords and shields that makes it unique.

The mass appeal of the sport has found its way to Murfreesboro as MTSU Armored Combat has begun to make its mark on campus. The club, founded by Andrew Griffith and Rafael Rosaly, has gained attention from students passing by the action.

The pair first met at the largest medieval MMA Training facility in North America, Nashville Armored Combat. From there they realized they both attended the university. Next, they realized what they could create if they worked together.

“Before I even came to campus, I met Andrew, I was set on coming to MTSU already,” said Rosaly, vice president of the club. “He came to this club in Donelson, Nashville. It’s called Nashville Armored Combat. And we met there, and we trained together for a bit. And he told me that he went to MTSU, so I just kind of showed up. And we kind of got together and started the club.” said Vice President Rafeal Rosaly.

Griffeth has had plenty of experience with historically accurate sword fighting. He came to MTSU with several years of sword fighting experience, starting his training in armored combat at the age of 15 years old.

Griffeth also previously ran an MTSU lightsaber fencing club and decided to take this experience and create the MTSU Armored Combat Club.

“We kind of morphed the lightsaber group and everyone into the armored combat, kind of siphoned them over there,” said Griffith, president of the on-campus club. “And it was rough, the paperwork, but it was worth it.”

The unique nature of the sport draws competitors from many different backgrounds, from experienced martial artists, rugby players, medieval enthusiasts and those who never plan to step foot in the cage. Regardless of experience levels, members all describe the adrenaline rush as unlike anything in the world.

“There’s definitely a little bit more adrenaline,” club member Vincent Garrison said. Like, in regular MMA, you see the guy’s big muscles and he’s throwing punches at you, but it’s different when you see the light shining off a sword swinging at your head. You’re like got to figure out what to do now.”

With the club’s rapid growth there is a large population of newer members. The beauty of the club comes from the fact that despite the sport’s barbaric nature, newcomers are treated with the upmost respect and chivalry.

“We’re friendly,” club veteran Ian Elbert said. We like new people… We’ll start new people off really easy, just basic sword drills. You know, mostly just instructional stuff rather than, hey we’re throwing you in here, have fun.”

The club provides “soft kits” to help newcomers become familiar with the techniques of the sport without risk of serious damage. Rather than immediately train with steel weapons and armor, newcomers are equipped with foam weapons to perfect their craft before transitioning to real armor and blades.

“It’s 100% safe as long as you take care of your stuff and as long as you and the other person properly put in the time and learn what you’re supposed to learn,” Rosaly said. “But yeah, it’s really easy to get into if you’re interested in this kind of historical medieval stuff.”

A positive of the sport is that it allows you to improve your physical fitness while having fun with your friends. Rather than counting down the clock while staring at a brick wall on a treadmill, people can shed calories duking it out equipped with medieval armor and weapons.

“I think it’s a great sport,” Griffith said. “It includes cardio and it’s a fun way to introduce people into the realm of fitness when they might not have as much experience because it’s like your wearing armor. That’s the appeal, but it’s kind of a trick show. You’re like, oh s—, I can wear armor. And then, oh I’m working out in armor. So, it’s a way to trick you into bettering yourself.”

Beyond combat training, the club explores medieval culture, hosts board game nights and engages in a variety of other campus activities. Rather than just focusing on combat, the group aims to be a true community and a place for people to unite over a shared interest.

One growing focus of the group has been to represent not only medieval times, but also Chinese, Japanese, Indian and Russian culture. The club celebrates all forms of historically accurate sword fighting.

“We also do other arts like sword fighting sports as well, like HEMA, which is Historical European Martial Arts,” Rosaly said. “We try to do Kendo, the SCA, which is the Society for Creative Anachronism. We try and do gladiator fights, and we try and get pretty much the whole spectrum of medieval or historically accurate sword fighting. Trying to get like an umbrella club out there for that.”

As more members flock to this growing sport the club is looking to expand and leave its mark on the MTSU Campus. One of the club’s main priorities for the coming future is getting officially recognized as a club by MTSU.

“Our goal is to have a permanent place,” Griffith said. “Right now, we’re out here in just a random yard on campus, which is great because it gives us publicity. We would love to have a place on campus where we can leave our mats out and we can just practice grappling on the mats, do soft kit on the mats, and just have a safe place to fall other than on the grass.”

The club currently meets every week on Tuesdays on the grass behind Todd Hall.

Those interested in participating can reach out via Instagram to the official MTSU Armored Combat Club account or join the Discord at MTSU Armored Combat Club Discord.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

