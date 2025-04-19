The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Addy Edgmon becoming a top offensive weapon for MTSU softball

Against her former team last weekend, Edgmon totaled three hits, three runs and two home runs.
David Cassman, ReporterApril 19, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
Junior Addy Edgmon runs from second to third at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 1, 2025.

After spending two years at rival Western Kentucky, outfielder Addy Edgmon has become a top offensive weapon for Middle Tennessee softball.

As a Hilltopper, Edgmon saw limited playing time, only starting 24 games in her two seasons with the team. In her freshman season, Edgmon totaled a .250 batting average while recording 13 hits and eight RBIs in 27 games. 

Following her freshman year, Edgmon started in only 11 games in her sophomore campaign, leading to her transferring to Middle Tennessee, where she quickly found success and support from the Blue Raiders.

“We saw that she was in the transfer portal, and she contacted us,” head coach Jeff Breeden said. “We knew she was a good kid, and we knew she would help us, so we went and got her.”

Edgmon quickly earned a starting role for the Blue Raiders and has been productive at the plate. In her 42 starts, she’s recorded a .283 batting average with 39 hits, 25 runs and 22 RBIs. 

Edgmon’s name is already etched in the MTSU history books as she helped break the program’s home run record with 10 on the season thus far.

“I was a little nervous at first, but I’m just so glad we’re winning and I’m just so glad to have such a great team,” Edgmon said. “My teammates always have my back. If I don’t do good, then I know I have someone else to pick me up.”

In her first game against her former team, Edgmon came up big with a solo home run that sparked a huge offensive inning for the Blue Raiders, leading the way for the MTSU victory. 

“It just feels great, especially winning against my former team,” Edgmon said. “I just never had a team and coaches that really believed in me like MTSU.”

After splitting the first two games with the Hilltoppers, Edgmon once again began the scoring in game three with another home run in a 4-3 MTSU win. Edgmon finished the series with three hits, three runs and two home runs as she led Middle Tennessee to the series win.

“Everybody knew that we wanted her to play well last week, and she was coming off a finger injury that she got up at Liberty,” Breeden said. “She got to play, so that was good, and then of course the home runs that she hit, and her play was great.”

With only three weekend series left in the regular season, Edgmon and Middle Tennessee look to make a push before the start of the conference tournament.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

