On the clock: Four Blue Raiders enter the 2025 NFL Draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft beginning this Thursday, four former Blue Raiders will await a call from professional franchises for a chance to continue their playing careers.

Holden Willis, tight end

Perhaps the most anticipated player coming out of Murfreesboro this spring is Middle Tennessee’s star tight end.

A native of Greenback, Tennessee, Willis was a huge part of the MTSU offense over the past two years after transferring from South Florida. In those two seasons, the two-time All-CUSA first team member racked up 1,568 yards on 99 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Willis led MTSU’s offense in receiving in 2024 with 871 yards in 11 games while becoming Nick Vattiato’s No. 1 target. Going into the 2025 season, Willis’s presence will be heavily missed on offense for MTSU as he pursues a professional career.

Brody Butler, long snapper

Another Blue Raider hoping to find professional opportunities is the team’s longtime long snapper.

In 548 attempts across five seasons in Murfreesboro, the Homewood, Alabama native only had two mishaps on punts and field goals. In those five years at Middle Tennessee, Butler was named to three All-CUSA first teams, an All-CUSA honorable mention and the CUSA All-Freshman team.

Opportunities for long snappers are limited in the NFL as teams typically only carry one, but Butler hopes to carve out a role with one of the 32 franchises.

Alex Williams, defensive end

Williams is another one-year Blue Raider to declare for the draft after one season in Murfreesboro as a graduate student.

Over seven years, Williams played six seasons for three schools. Williams played for Ohio State and Vanderbilt before coming to MTSU for his final year of eligibility.

In six games this past year, the defensive end recorded eight tackles and two quarterback hurries.

Ethan Ellis, offensive lineman

The final Blue Raider entering the draft this year is a three-year member of MTSU’s offensive front. A Murfreesboro native and graduate of Oakland High School, Ellis transferred to Middle Tennessee after three seasons at Coffeyville Community College.

Ellis made 10 appearances this past season, including three starts.

These four players hope to join the ranks of other notable MTSU alumni, as seven former Blue Raiders currently hold NFL roster spots.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. CDT and can be viewed on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

