The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

LGBTQ couple finds acceptance and love in a church wedding

Alyssa Williams, Editor in chiefMay 6, 2025
Alyssa Williams
Grace Holland and Wren Miller share a joyful moment at the altar before they say “I do” in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on May 3, 2025.
Newlyweds Grace Holland and Wren Miller link hands at their reception table in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on May 3, 2025.
(Alyssa Williams)

Between the walls of rainbow stained glass windows, a queer couple exchanged vows in the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church hall Saturday.

Wren Miller and Grace Holland said “I do” while surrounded by a tight-knit circle of family and friends in the hall of their church. Every detail reflected their bright personalities and interests, from the ring box painted to look like the lantern scene from “Tangled” to the colorful flowers decorating the stage. 

Miller, a transmasculine non-binary individual who uses he/they pronouns, and Holland, a bisexual woman who uses she/they pronouns, brought not only their love to the altar, but also a rare kind of visibility for Christian queer love in the South.

In a region where LGBTQ+ relationships often face cultural and religious resistance, their wedding was a powerful reminder that queer people are not only present but thriving in all parts of the community, including within religious spaces.

Newlyweds Grace Holland and Wren Miller take their first steps as a married couple following their ceremony, surrounded by family and friends in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on May 3, 2025. (Alyssa Williams)

“It turned out to be actually more complicated as gay people to get an outside venue than it was to get married into the super affirming church,” Holland said. “And I really wanted stained glass like windows, and our church happens to have them, so [it] just sort of like worked out.”

For Miller and Holland, whose faith is central to their lives, exchanging vows in their own church made the day especially meaningful.

“I never thought that I would get married in a church,” Miller said. “It’s nice for the church to be able to accept us being there, and they have with open arms.”

By choosing to be visible in a religious setting, the couple hopes their ceremony helps shift perceptions and opens doors for other queer couples in faith communities.

“I think as hard as it is for us to go through this process and … be public about it, it’ll end up doing a lot of good,” Holland said. “I think to get married in a church and be visible to married queer people in the wider community is important.”

Grace Holland and Wren Miller marked their wedding with custom Converse, embroidered on the back with their last name initials and wedding date in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on May 3, 2025. (Alyssa Williams)

Reverend Chris Warren ensured that God was integrated into every aspect of their marriage. Throughout their relationship, he has been very affirming, Miller said. 

“God is love, and those who abide in love abide in God, and God abides in them,” Warren said, reciting 1 John 4:16. “God gave us marriage for the full expression of love between two people. In marriage, these two belong together.”

Warren prayed over Holland and Miller, their love and the crowd that joined to celebrate. As they stood at the altar, Holland and Miller couldn’t stop smiling at each other. During the ceremony, Warren reflected on the history of marriage, noting that it was once rooted in the transfer of property. He emphasized how, for Holland and Miller, it was entirely about love.

“There is no greater reason to want to be with someone, to want to share your whole self with someone for the rest of your life, than love itself,” Warren said. 

Wren Miller and Grace Holland cut their wedding cake in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on May 3, 2025.
(Alyssa Williams)

Warren spoke not only about the power of love but also about the impact Holland and Miller have had on their faith community. Their commitment to each other was matched by their commitment to the church.

“I could see how, for both Wren and Grace, the church as a whole could have become a turn off,” Warren said. “And, the fact that they have both entered into the space of this church and chosen to be leaders, caring for our kids, working within our committee system … It’s just more joy than I can explain.”

As Miller recited his vows, the audience could hear the smile in his voice. When they kissed as husband and wife, Holland’s foot popped up in a picture-perfect, cinematic moment.

“I think that it’s a big thing for the church community as a whole to be able to see this,” Miller said. “It is especially important for the queer community to be able to see that, you know, this queer couple got married in the church, maybe I can do that too.”

Read more about Miller and Holland’s story here.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Drew and Ellie Holcomb onstage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 3, 2025.
Drew and Ellie Holcomb's Memory Bank Tour stops at the Ryman
Samuel T. Herring sings with Future Islands at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee on May 2, 2025.
Future Islands rock The Caverns
Partynextdoor entertains at MTSU's Murphy Center on April 30, 2025.
MTSU turns up with Partynextdoor and Mariah the Scientist
A cicada from Brood XIX emerging from the ground in 2024.
Brood XIV cicadas set to serenade MTSU after 17 years underground
Abby Edgmon swings away against Ball State at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 1, 2025.
How MTSU softball crushed its own home run record
A t-shirt that all 2025 spring grads get when they pick up their graduation materials.
Hold on to your caps: What MTSU seniors need to remember this graduation season
More in Features
Alyson Blake Dellinger of Flummox gets loud at Hop Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 11, 2025.
Murfreesboro Music Makers: Flummox introduces 'Southern Progress'
Clothesline Project t-shirts hang in the atrium of the Student Union at MTSU on April 10, 2025.
What is the Clothesline Project? MTSU students raise awareness for sexual assault
Rebecca Brown and Alayna Groce at Walk a Mile in Their Shoes at MTSU on April 15, 2025.
Students Walk a Mile in Their Shoes for domestic violence and sexual assault awareness
Karena Prince modeling an outfit designed by Zoe Grummons at the MTSU Melting Point fashion show in the Student Union Ballroom on April 12, 2025.
Melting Point: Where fashion meets climate awareness on the runway
The new LED light screen hangs in the Bragg Building at MTSU on March 21, 2025.
Supersized screen brightens Bragg
Customers gather in The Great Escape in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 12, 2025.
Murfreesboro vinyl lovers line up for Record Store Day 2025
About the Contributor
Alyssa Williams
Alyssa Williams, Editor-in-chief
As the editor-in-chief at MTSU Sidelines, I lead a talented team of reporters, writers and photographers. I’m pursuing a double major in journalism and Spanish, and I am also a proud member of the MTSU Speech and Debate Team and the Soprano Alto Chorale. When I am not holed up in the library, you’ll likely find me with an embroidery needle in hand or writing the next chapter of my novel.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
LGBTQ couple finds acceptance and love in a church wedding