LGBTQ couple finds acceptance and love in a church wedding

Between the walls of rainbow stained glass windows, a queer couple exchanged vows in the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church hall Saturday.

Wren Miller and Grace Holland said “I do” while surrounded by a tight-knit circle of family and friends in the hall of their church. Every detail reflected their bright personalities and interests, from the ring box painted to look like the lantern scene from “Tangled” to the colorful flowers decorating the stage.

Miller, a transmasculine non-binary individual who uses he/they pronouns, and Holland, a bisexual woman who uses she/they pronouns, brought not only their love to the altar, but also a rare kind of visibility for Christian queer love in the South.

In a region where LGBTQ+ relationships often face cultural and religious resistance, their wedding was a powerful reminder that queer people are not only present but thriving in all parts of the community, including within religious spaces.

“It turned out to be actually more complicated as gay people to get an outside venue than it was to get married into the super affirming church,” Holland said. “And I really wanted stained glass like windows, and our church happens to have them, so [it] just sort of like worked out.”

For Miller and Holland, whose faith is central to their lives, exchanging vows in their own church made the day especially meaningful.

“I never thought that I would get married in a church,” Miller said. “It’s nice for the church to be able to accept us being there, and they have with open arms.”

By choosing to be visible in a religious setting, the couple hopes their ceremony helps shift perceptions and opens doors for other queer couples in faith communities.

“I think as hard as it is for us to go through this process and … be public about it, it’ll end up doing a lot of good,” Holland said. “I think to get married in a church and be visible to married queer people in the wider community is important.”

Reverend Chris Warren ensured that God was integrated into every aspect of their marriage. Throughout their relationship, he has been very affirming, Miller said.

“God is love, and those who abide in love abide in God, and God abides in them,” Warren said, reciting 1 John 4:16. “God gave us marriage for the full expression of love between two people. In marriage, these two belong together.”

Warren prayed over Holland and Miller, their love and the crowd that joined to celebrate. As they stood at the altar, Holland and Miller couldn’t stop smiling at each other. During the ceremony, Warren reflected on the history of marriage, noting that it was once rooted in the transfer of property. He emphasized how, for Holland and Miller, it was entirely about love.

“There is no greater reason to want to be with someone, to want to share your whole self with someone for the rest of your life, than love itself,” Warren said.

Warren spoke not only about the power of love but also about the impact Holland and Miller have had on their faith community. Their commitment to each other was matched by their commitment to the church.

“I could see how, for both Wren and Grace, the church as a whole could have become a turn off,” Warren said. “And, the fact that they have both entered into the space of this church and chosen to be leaders, caring for our kids, working within our committee system … It’s just more joy than I can explain.”

As Miller recited his vows, the audience could hear the smile in his voice. When they kissed as husband and wife, Holland’s foot popped up in a picture-perfect, cinematic moment.

“I think that it’s a big thing for the church community as a whole to be able to see this,” Miller said. “It is especially important for the queer community to be able to see that, you know, this queer couple got married in the church, maybe I can do that too.”

Read more about Miller and Holland’s story here.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.