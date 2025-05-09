The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU actuarial sciences professor indicted with fraud

Noah McLane, Editor-in-chiefMay 9, 2025
The James E. Walker Library is a hub for student resources. (Photo from Sidelines Archives)

Don Hong, an MTSU actuarial sciences professor, was indicted for crimes including financial and identity fraud on May 5, following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The indictment, released on May 8, alleges Professor Don Hong misappropriated over $8,000 in donations to the Actuarial Science Program, took advantage of scholarship programs and used his position with the university for personal financial gain. 

An investigation found that from January 2020 through May 2024, Hong misappropriated at least $8,225.48 in university donations by failing to transfer donations he received from students to the university.


Investigators determined that Hong suggested that students donate to the actuarial science program. A student would then collect the donations then transfer the money to Hong’s personal bank account, according to the indictment.

“Investigators spoke to an Actuarial Science Student who collected donations during the scope of the investigation,” the indictment said. “[The student] stated, in part, that he would collect donations, create a record of who donated and the amount, and then transfer those donations for the Actuarial Science Program to Hong via Zelle.”

Hong reportedly returned over $11,000 to MTSU when he learned about the investigation, the indictment said.

MTSU’s Office of Audit and Consulting Services first brought these concerns to the attention of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, and the University cooperated extensively with the Comptroller’s office in its investigation, the statement read.

“The allegations brought forth are serious and, if proven true, we will act quickly and appropriately in the best interest of the University and its students.”

No students were indicted with Hong, who is being held at Rutherford County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Sidelines approached Hong for a statement but did not get a response. 

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

MTSU actuarial sciences professor indicted with fraud