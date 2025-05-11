MTSU 2025 spring graduation recap

Applause, tears and laughter filled MTSU’s Murphy Center this weekend, welcoming new grads to life after graduation.

Over 400 graduate and almost 2,000 undergraduate degrees were awarded on Friday and Saturday, not once but three times — once Friday and twice Saturday.

Friday afternoon

MTSU graduations kicked off with the College of Media and Entertainment, Education and the Jones College of Business on Friday.

MTSU alum and owner of Payne Analytics, Rob Payne, delivered Friday’s convocation address, where he told grads it’s okay to not have all the answers yet and that their “informal” education was just beginning.

He compared the post-graduation journey to a choose-your-own-adventure book.

“It’s up to you to make [yourselves] happy, and to make a path that others can follow,” Payne said.

He used his own journey of wanting to become a sports broadcaster in high school, then finding his path as an animal nutritionist in college as an example. A “very logical transition,” he jeered as the crowd laughed.

Payne told graduates to ask themselves a question he often asks himself and his team: What do you want to be when you grow up?

It may seem counterintuitive, but asking ourselves where we want to be in the future helps us in the now, Payne said.

He encouraged graduates not to put themselves in a corner, but to be open to change.

“You continue to learn [with] every opportunity you get,” Payne said. “You are much more than what your new degree says you are.”

Saturday morning

At 9 a.m. Saturday, MTSU President Sidney McPhee welcomed students from the College of Basic and Applied Sciences and the University College and their families to Murphy Center for spring convocation.

Cameron Sexton, Tennessee Speaker of the House, gave a commencement speech focused on various bits of advice to the new graduates.

“Life from this point, though, I will say, does not get any easier,” Sexton said. “It gets harder, more challenging, with more adversity. But there will definitely be times of euphoria, celebrations and milestones.”

Sexton presented the crowd with pieces of advice that he received: listen to your parents and grandparents, be aware of your surroundings and don’t be afraid to take risks. Most of all, he spoke passionately about communication.

“In my opinion, a great challenge in today’s world is the lack of effective communication,” Sexton said. “We want to communicate with abbreviations and emojis and slangs and within sixty words or less.”

He argued that people ought to make more phone calls because it’s important to hear others’ voices, and he challenged students to be willing to put their phones down.

“When you go on a vacation, or maybe a long weekend, put your phone away,” Sexton said. “Enjoy the moment. You only have so many.”

As the speech wound down, Sexton ended his time onstage on a religious note.

“Do not lose sight of your faith,” Sexton said. “[God] created you, he has purpose for you, and he loves you. Turn to him and listen because he will always act with wisdom and perfect timing.”

Saturday afternoon

In the afternoon, graduates from the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and the College of Liberal Arts walked across the stage. President McPhee once again thanked the crowd, sang MTSU’s praises and introduced several special guests, including the afternoon speaker.

Tracey Rogers, an MTSU graduate and vice president of Nexstar Media Group Inc., addressed the last group of graduates, focusing on her MTSU professors who paved the way for her successful career in media.

“They weren’t just professors,” Rogers said. “They were mentors, champions and sometimes even a bit like family.”

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Rogers extended gratitude toward her mother alongside her professors.

“When I had bumps in the road and I called her for help … I would tell her all of my problems, and she would say ‘I know you’ll make the best decision,’” Rogers said.

Rogers explained that her mother’s advice was valuable in teaching her critical thinking and empathy, both vital skills in her career.

After also thanking her husband, who supported her by moving across the country nine times for her career, Rogers summed up her speech with one important point: find your cheerleaders.

“They may be friends, mentors, coworkers, family or even someone sitting on this stage,” Rogers said. “How about Dr. McPhee? He’s definitely one of yours. Every time I see him, he’s smiling and bragging on MTSU students. He is definitely in your corner.”

Rogers pointed out that graduates should not only find their own cheerleaders but also be on other people’s teams.

“Challenge them, encourage them, share what you know and help someone else chase their dreams,” Rogers said.

