A ‘Roo Residency, Remi Wolf’s Superjam and Insane Clown Posse: 11 must-see acts at Bonnaroo 2025

Grab your dusty bandanas and favorite sunscreen, because Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival returns for another summer of avant-garde bands, big-name headliners and every genre under the sun.

Whether it’s catching all three nights of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s ‘Roo Residency or finding your new favorite artist in the deep lineup of buzzworthy acts, Bonnaroo’s 100+ performers across six stages assure there’s the right music for anyone on The Farm.

This year, the festival takes place Thursday through Sunday at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee.

Need help building your lineup? We’ve got you covered. Here are 10 must-see artists (plus one Superjam) at this year’s Bonnaroo.

Wisp

As the sunsets on the first day of Bonnaroo, Wisp plans to bring her dreamy nu-gaze tunes to the That Tent.

Due to release her debut album later this summer, 20-year-old Natalie R. Lu, known to her cult fanbase as Wisp, takes to The Farm for the first time.

For those unfamiliar with her genre — a blend of shoegaze, nu gaze and alternative rock — one must imagine Lu rocking with an electric guitar, a flowing white dress and music that seamlessly blends voice and instruments together. Or, they could also imagine a much cooler, much more fashionable female counterpart to Deftones’ Chino Moreno. – Emma Burden

Catch Wisp at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the That Tent.

Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam

This year’s superjam — a one-of-a-kind show curated by a new artist each year – is worth diving into.

The jam has been a Bonnaroo tradition for years, continuing in 2025 when Remi Wolf hosts a 1970s pool party-themed event, a nod to her retro style and alternative singer-songwriting career. Wolf released her newest album, “Big Ideas,” last summer, and this performance will be its live debut. Wolf is just the start, though, because she will be jamming alongside an array of other artists, including Hayley Williams of Paramore, Geese, Grace Bowers, Gigi Perez, Maren Morris, Mark Foster of Foster the People, Royel Otis and Mt. Joy. For fans wanting a little taste of everything, this show may be the perfect fit. – Wren Bailey

Catch the Superjam at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the This Tent.

Hozier

No stranger to The Farm, Hozier should bring out all the botanical bedecked Bonnaroovians for a headlining set on Sunday.

The Irish singer-songwriter – who blends folk and blues in his music – is known for singing songs soaked in political content and religious metaphors, from his breakout 2014 single “Take Me To Church” to his latest album, “Unreal Unearth.” – Kerstie Wolaver

Catch Hozier at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the What Stage.

Mannequin Pussy

Mannequin Pussy isn’t afraid to take risks — just look at that band name, for starters. On Friday, the group brings its loud-and-quiet rock to That Tent at 4:15 p.m. And, the band also brings a no-nonsense attitude, tackling subjects such as Christian hypocrisy, judgment and the human question of how to live.

Members Colins “Bear” Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen and Marisa Dabice might bring Bonnaroo closer to its bohemian roots, confronting modern life and an ‘intentionally evil’ world. With a vicious sound paired with honest lyrics, like the feminist manifesto of “You Hear Yes” or the violent yearning for equity and freedom in “Loud Bark,” Mannequin Pussy brings the best of riot grrrl rock to The Farm.

The band’s newest release, “I Got Heaven” harnesses a tighter focus into one of Mannequin Pussy’s themes of Christian hypocrisy — and earned Best New Album on Pitchfork — so, expect anger, and perhaps perfection, from Mannequin Pussy Friday. — Emma Burden

Catch Mannequin Pussy at 4:15 p.m. on Friday in the That Tent.

Gigi Perez

At 25 years old, Gigi Perez makes her Bonnaroo debut 3 p.m. Saturday on the What Stage. The performance comes just two months after her newly released album, “At the Beach, In Every Life.”

Combined with a stellar range, Perez’s ambiguous tone speaks to fans from all walks of life. She’s a storyteller who writes about her life– love, loss and finding oneself through difficult times.

In contrast to some of the weekend’s lineup of EDM, R&B and high-energy performances, festivalgoers seeking a laid-back set may find comfort in Perez’s act.

In addition to her set on the What Stage, Perez performs at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday as part of Remi Wolf’s Superjam. Liv Rapier

Catch Gigi Perez at 3:00 p.m. Saturday on the What Stage.

Insane Clown Posse

Grab your popcorn – and Faygo – for Insane Clown Posse at Bonnaroo. The group, featuring rappers Violent J. and Shaggy 2 Dope, spent years building a dedicated following (called Juggalos) on a defiance of social norms. Despite the clownery, ICP weaves social issues into their discography with themes of poverty, social injustice and religion.

And ICP brings “The Dark Carnival” – a fictional universe where much of the group’s music takes place – with them to the This Tent, as Juggalos bare face paint and clown costumes for performances. ICP performs from 12:30-1:30 a.m. where casual listeners and Juggalos alike can look forward to a spectacular performance worthy of the big top. – Olivia Summers

Catch Insane Clown Posse at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the This Tent.

Action Bronson

Some know him as the Albanian Prince of Queens, or self-proclaimed “only man alive known to break out of the cobra clutch.” But most know him as Action Bronson, and he’s coming to Bonnaroo on Saturday with a hip-hop performance.

The rapper, television personality (and occasional chef, designer, painter and purveyor of premium olive oils) has made great musical strides the past few years, showcasing a creative rebirth with his last four albums – all foraying into lush soundscapes, classic sound palettes and hand-painted album covers by Bronson.

Bronson showcased his musical palette on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert in 2023. Halfway through the video, it becomes apparent that this isn’t solely a bossa, jazz or rap performance: It’s all of them. – Parker Johnson

Catch Action Bronson at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the That Tent.

Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator makes a pit stop on his “CHROMAKOPIA” world tour to headline the What Stage on Friday night.

The “Yonkers” rapper made his Bonnaroo debut in 2016 in the This Tent. Since then, the “IGOR” star has secured two Grammy Awards and raked in near-countless streams.

Fans can expect the energetic set to feature old and new hits, likely including the earworm single “Sticky” from his latest album “CHROMAKOPIA.”

Bonnaroovians who make it to the pit early enough can expect direct eye contact and interaction with the artist. — DeAsia Powell

Catch Tyler, The Creator at 11 p.m. Friday on the What Stage.

Leon Thomas

From the Nickelodeon sitcom “Victorious” to the Billboard charts, Leon Thomas has been sailing through the charts this year with his single “Mutt,” which he brought to the BET Awards and NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Behind this song and “Vibes Don’t Lie,” he’s one of the hottest rising artists in the music world. Catch him while you can. – DeAsia Powell

Catch Leon Thomas 2:45 p.m. Friday in the That Tent.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

With their first album in six years, Rainbow Kitten Surprise doesn’t shy away from breaking barriers.

Fans are familiar with the group because of powerful lyrics and ability to cross genres. The group’s openness about the singer’s mental health journey has been embraced by fans, and the group’s performance is highly-anticipated after years of hits and hiatuses. The band’s return to Bonnaroo comes in support of 2024 album “Love Hate Music Box” and 2025 single “Espionage.” – Kerstie Wolaver

Catch Rainbow Kitten Surprise at 9:30 p.m. Friday at That Tent.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Prolific Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have arguably the busiest Bonnaroo of any artist on The Farm this year. The Melbourne-bred sextet debuts its 27th album during the first day of a three-night residency at Bonnaroo, just two years after a four-day residency at nearby Grundy County’s cave venue The Caverns.

For the new album “Phantom Island,” the band seemingly reinvents its sound with a foray into yacht-rock, orchestral arrangements and ballads, as heard on lead single “Deadstick.”

“Deadstick” channels the raw energy of Sly and the Family Stone, lo-fi swagger of glam-rock progenitor T-Rex and borderline obscene shouted, falsetto vocals show these Aussie gizz-boys can play that funky music. After a head-spinning discography and a 3-month world tour, King Gizzard couldn’t be a more capable and ready act for the first ‘Roo Residency. – Parker Johnson

Catch King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard at 7 p.m Friday at the This Tent, at 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the This Tent and at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on the Which Stage.

