Rain or shine? Weather forecasts for Bonnaroo 2025

Add rainboots — and sunglasses — to your packing list because the forecast for Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival includes a chance of passing storms and Tennessee summer heat.

The four-night Bonnaroo kicks off Thursday at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, with anticipated performances from Luke Combs, Hozier and more. Weather predictions for the festival include a possibility of thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, which may temporarily pause the party, said Elijah Kirby, a local meteorologist and National Weather Service partner. Saturday holds the highest possibility of rain, with an 80% chance of precipitation on the same day Olivia Rodrigo performs.

“This time of year can bring dangerous heat waves or widespread rainouts. Compared to that, the current forecast is pretty decent: Warm, humid, but manageable,” Kirby said.

While rain may bring relief to many in the near-90-degree heat who may be overdue for a shower, “some [storms] can still pack a punch with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds — so it’s important to stay weather-aware,” Kirby said.

Storms could also create delays to festivities in Manchester. If lightning strikes in the area, organizers may need to press “pause” on live performances, resulting in delays or last-minute changes to programming.

But storms are no stranger to the festival. Last year, Bonnaroo performances, like Carly Rae Jepsen, were put on hold due to lightning.

Intense thunderstorms typically occur in Tennessee this time of year. But the coming storms are not likely to be severe, Kirby said. Still, festivalgoers should take weather into account before packing for Manchester. Many at Bonnaroo spend the weekend camping on the 700-acre festival grounds.

“If it ends up being very rainy or stormy, you’ll want waterproof gear, extra socks and shoes that can handle mud,” Kirby said.

Some returning music lovers, like Syd Horner, prepare for the oncoming weather by carrying waterproof gear alongside other festival essentials.

“We’re also trying to make our tents a little more rain-resistant by spraying Scotchgard on them and putting pool noodles in the corners,” Horner said.

The potential of rain may be a concern for some, but heat – and heat exhaustion – also cause problems. The temperature plans to hover around 90 degrees throughout the festival, according to the National Weather Service.

Long days in the heat can quickly cause exhaustion, said veteran festivalgoer Abbey Logan.

“That’s where most people who end up getting sick go wrong,” Logan said. “They overestimate their capabilities, and after a few days of hot weather and not staying hydrated, they need medical attention.”

Last year, the festival reached 93 degrees. During performances, these temperatures combine with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder or dancing to an act in the afternoon sun.

When the temperature rises, “shade and electrolytes will be lifesavers,” Kirby said.

Bonnaroo 2025 forecast

Thursday: High near 88, Low near 68 degrees; Mostly Sunny with a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

Friday: High near 86, Low near 70 degrees; Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: High of near 87, Low near 70 degrees; Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: High near 85, Low near 70 degrees; Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

(Forecast information courtesy of the National Weather Service.)

