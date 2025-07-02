MTSU to switch from D2L to Canvas in 2026

MTSU will switch from D2L to Canvas as its learning management system starting fall 2026, university provost Mark Byrnes announced to faculty in an email Wednesday.

During May, Byrnes convened a 19-member group of faculty, staff and students to study the capabilities of D2L and its competitor, Canvas, to decide which one should be used going forward.

After completing the study and reviewing input from the faculty, the work group rated Canvas significantly higher across every category, including performance, presentation quality, support for faculty and easier navigation. The evaluations used a seven-point scale to compare the platforms, and Canvas outperformed Brightspace in each category.

SGA President RJ Ware, who served on the committee that approved the change, said the decision was made after extensive research and discussion. With the D2L contract set to expire, the university began reviewing the platform, which eventually led to the decision to switch.

In an April 10 Student Government Association Senate meeting, Byrnes announced the possibility of the change, though nothing was confirmed then.

One main concern with D2L was the communication between the company and MTSU’s IT Department. When students or faculty experienced issues with the software and contacted campus IT, the department then had to reach out to D2L directly, often creating delays in resolving problems.

“From what was told to us when we met with the IT Department, was that the relationship and the customer service go-between was not good with D2L,” Ware said. “That’s why there were so many software issues with D2L.”

Another issue for students with D2L was the size concerns when uploading file attachments to the dropbox. Large files such as videos, presentations or design projects often exceeded the platform’s limits, forcing students to compress their work or find alternative ways to submit assignments.

“Canvas has a lot more dynamic features that students can use, and D2L has very similar features, but because of IT regulations and software safety concerns, we weren’t able to use those, but on Canvas we are,” Ware said.

Ware also acknowledged concerns that students may have with adjusting to a new software, specifically with students who have never used Canvas before.

“For the students who have only used D2L and haven’t used Canvas at all, it can be a little challenging, so that’s why we’re making sure that the Provost’s office makes sure everyone – returning and new – knows how to use Canvas,” Ware said.

Byrnes said in his email to faculty that following Canvas’s rollout in the fall 2026 semester, resources will be created to help faculty and students with technological help for the transition.

