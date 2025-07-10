We simulated MTSU’s season in ‘EA Sports College Football 26’. Here’s what happened

With the launch of “EA College Football 26” offering a first look at this year’s Blue Raider football team, there’s no better time to hop into “Dynasty” mode and simulate this upcoming season for MTSU head coach Derek Mason and company.

To begin the year, the game ranks Middle Tennessee as a 72 overall, which is tied for the fourth highest mark in Conference USA.

Without further delay, MTSU Sidelines presents EA Sports’ simulation of Middle Tennessee’s 2025 season.

Week 1: FCS Southeast (Austin Peay), W 34-13

Cornerback De’Arre McDonald was a large part of MTSU’s season opening win as he took home Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week (DPOTW) honors notching four tackles and a pass deflection against the Governors, or EA’s generic name for them, the Groupers. Running back Rickey Hunt shined in his virtual Blue Raider debut, picking up 102 yards on the ground for two scores.

Week 2: At Wisconsin, L 31-23

The Blue Raiders suffered their first loss of the season as they took a trip to Madison, Wisconsion to take on the Badgers. A cornerback shined once again for MTSU, as Juwon Gaston took home CUSA DPOTW after hauling in an interception and making six tackles.

Week 3: At Nevada, L 24-10

MTSU dropped their second in a row in the simulation after heading to Reno, as the Wolfpack took down the Blue Raiders. Running back Jekail Middlebrook had the lone touchdown for MTSU, his first of the simulation.

Week 4: Marshall, W 49-21

The Blue Raiders got back on track in their return to Murfreesboro. Gaston picked up his second CUSA DPOTW honor, with two interceptions and four tackles. Middlebrook led the offense in the seven-touchdown performance, as he hit paydirt four times to go along with 133 yards on the ground.

Week 5: At Kennesaw State, W 45-34

MTSU put up 40 plus points in their second straight game, something that hasn’t been done in real life since 2022. Redshirt senior quarterback Nick Vattiato led the way in what would mark one of his best games as a Blue Raider, tallying 321 passing yards and three passing touchdowns on the way to a 154.9 quarterback rating.

Week 6: Bye week

Week 7: Missouri State, W 39-31

The good vibes kept on going for the Blue Raiders, as they downed Missouri State in the first matchup between the schools since 1986. Middlebrook had a big day once again, picking up 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only 21 carries.

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: At Delaware, W 17-6

Middle Tennessee pulled out a gritty win coming out of their second bye in the simulation, as they edged out the Blue Hens on the road. This was one of the weirdest games of the simulation in terms of offensive production as almost nothing got going on the ground for the offense. Amorion Walker and Evan Poticher each hauled in a touchdown, while Cam’ron Lacy picked up 100 yards.

Week 10: Jacksonville State, L 30-20

With only 75 rushing yards in a close loss to Jacksonville State, the majority of the MTSU offense came through the air. Brian Brewton picked up CUSA offensive player of the week, as the receiver hauled in eight passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Vattiato had the worst performance of his senior year, giving up two turnovers to the Gamecocks.

Week 11: FIU, W 35-27

Following a two-interception performance, Nick Vattiato lit up FIU for a legacy game. With 181 passing yards and a score through the air, the Blue Raiders signal caller also led the team rushing the ball with 61 yards and two trips to the endzone.

Week 12: At Western Kentucky, L 17-14

A common theme throughout the simulation once again popped up in the Blue Raiders’ loss in the 100 miles of hate. If they can’t run the ball, they will have a hard time winning as the Hilltoppers held them to only 44 rushing yards in the loss.

Week 13: Sam Houston State, L 24-17

A surprising loss at home for the Blue Raiders, as the Bearkats offense was opportunistic on late turnovers. Hunt had a big day on the ground, picking up 107 yards and one score.

Week 14: At New Mexico State, W 28-17

The Blue Raiders showed up big on senior day, as Vattiato had 295 passing yards and two touchdowns. Lacy was the favorite target, as he brought in eight receptions for 92 yards while Hunt scored two more touchdowns on the ground.

Postseason

The Blue Raiders’ 5-3 conference record left them just short of a CUSA championship berth, where Liberty took down Jacksonville State. With seven wins on the season, MTSU was bowl eligible and earned an invite to the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl to face off with Sun Belt Conference champion James Madison.

Boca Raton Bowl: JMU, L 20-17

The Blue Raiders fell to the Dukes on a last-second field goal to end year two of the Derek Mason era. Vattiato ended his college career with a below average day, going 12/22 with 159 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Season Notables

Ohio State wide receiver and “EA College Football 26″ cover star Jeremiah Smith took home the Heisman Trophy.

Boise State had a perfect season in the simulation, going 17-0 and winning the 2026 National Championship over Oregon.

No Blue Raiders were selected in the NFL Draft.

Season Stats

7-6 record, 5-3 CUSA

Passing leader: Nick Vattiato- 52 completion %, 2983 yards, 20 TD, 5 INT

Rushing leaders: Rickey Hunt- 798 yards, 6 TDs. Jekail Middlebrook- 342 yards, 9 TDs

Receiving leaders: Cam’ron Lacy- 53 receptions, 717 yards, 3 TDs. Myles Butler- 48 receptions, 609 yards, 5 touchdowns. Amorion Walker- 37 receptions, 597 yards, 6 TDs.

Defensive leaders: De’Arre McDonald- 76 tackles. Anthony Bynum- 6.5 sacks. Juwon Gaston- three interceptions, one returned for a TD.

Compared to last year, Middle Tennessee’s simulation season would be a success by all accounts. While “EA Sports College Football 26” will help satiate the college football appetite of the masses for now, the “real” Blue Raiders will hit the field on Saturday, August 30 against Austin Peay at 6:00 p.m. CDT.

