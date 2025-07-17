Bonnaroo announces 2026 dates

Bonnaroo will return to Great Stage Park in 2026.

The festival sent out an alert Thursday via text and social media that said the music festival will return to The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, in June 2026. The post also announced a multi-million dollar project to improve campgrounds and other areas affected by this year’s flooding.

“We’ve been taking your feedback to heart over the past few weeks as we plan improvements and talk about what’s next for the festival. And now, it’s time to share those plans with you,” an Instagram post by Bonnaroo said.

Campground conditions quickly deteriorated after heavy rains two days into the 2025 festival, frustrating volunteers and dampening moods. This prompted many to wonder if Bonnaroo would return in 2026 or take a year off.

Today’s post finally put those rumors to bed.

Some things will be a little different next year, however. For one, campgrounds most impacted by this year’s flooding will not be available for camping, which reduces the Farm’s capacity. It is not yet clear how this will impact ticket prices or the number of tickets available.

Camping entry and programming in Outeroo will start on Wednesday, as opposed to Tuesday. The post did not address how this will impact wait times.

Where in the Woods, a spot in Outeroo known for late-night DJ sets, will continue to serve as a relaxation haven in Outeroo, the post said. But the Where in the Woods UFO Stage will be moved to Centeroo, replacing the Infinity Stage.

Centeroo stages will be programmed in full from Friday through Sunday. The festival said it would have a kick-off party at the What stage Thursday evening, replacing the usual lineup of Thursday night acts.

Organizers consulted with drainage and land management experts to create a multi-year plan to tackle issues like flooding after Hurricane Ida led to the 2021 event being canceled.

“These improvements have helped, but there is still more work to do,” the post said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnaroo (@bonnaroo) via Bonnaroo on Instagram

In the 2025 and 2026 off-season, organizers will add an additional multi-million-dollar project that they say will prioritize campground improvements and other areas affected by the extreme weather in 2025.

Some of the projects include reseeding, continuing to increase access roads within the campgrounds, adding more drainage and reinforcing primary water runoff pathways.

The festival will be from June 11 to 14, 2026.

To contact the News Editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.