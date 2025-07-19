Former MTSU standout Richie James retires from NFL

Former Middle Tennessee football standout and Super Bowl LVIII champion Richie James announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday night.

James, the Blue Raiders’ program leader in career receiving yards, posted on X detailing his decision to hang up the cleats.

“It took time, but I have come to realize I am retired from the NFL,” James said in the post. “[Drafted in the] 7th round out of MTSU. I feel like I was just a ball player to last that long. Unfortunately, my knee never healed properly. I was playing hurt since [2022]. Oh well. I gave everything I got to the game of football.”

A member of the Blue Raiders from 2014-2017, James totaled 3,261 receiving yards across 31 games in his collegiate career. James also left Murfreesboro with the two best single-season marks in both receptions and receiving yards, totaling 108 catches for 1,346 yards in 2015 and 105 for 1,625 yards in 2016.

After the San Francisco 49ers selected James in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he accumulated 1,372 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his career with the 49ers, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. In what ultimately became his final season, James capped off his career earning a championship ring with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

