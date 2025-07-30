See inside MTSU’s $66 million student athlete center

MTSU officials cut the ribbon on the university’s $66 million student-athlete center with standing room only on Wednesday morning.

The Smith Athletic Performance Center (SAPC) resides in the north end zone of MTSU’s Floyd Stadium and serves as a new base for Blue Raider football while also providing training, nutrition and medical facilities to all MTSU student-athletes.

“This facility is a testament to the wide-ranging success of our men’s and women’s athletic teams and to the remarkable community support we enjoy here at MTSU,” MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said. “This facility is also a fitting tribute to the many contributions of Steve and Denise Smith to the betterment of our university and the continued growth of our athletic program.”

Stephen Smith, the building’s namesake along with his wife Denise Smith, is the current MTSU Board of Trustees Chair, a former MTSU baseball player and a member of the Blue Raider Sports Hall of Fame.

The former left-handed pitcher for Blue Raider baseball felt humbled by the center bearing he and his wife’s name, Stephen Smith said.

“Dreams do come true, and this was a dream just a few months ago,” Stephen Smith said.

Aside from being aesthetically pleasing, the 85,000 square foot facility is a long-awaited upgrade for MTSU. Among many alums, former defensive lineman and 2021 Blue Raider Hall of Fame inductee Nathaniel Claybrooks attended the ceremony and felt “prehistoric” seeing how far the program has come.

“This is like stepping into the new millennium,” Claybrooks said. “The field, the colors of the blue, the blue on the field, the colors on the inside, all the murals, all of the pictures, the wiring it’s just amazing.”

The 1995 Division I-AA All-American certainly wasn’t alone in that feeling as alumni, fans, employees, boosters and sponsors poured into the completed building following the ceremony.

Upon entering the Tommy and Judy Smith Lobby, visitors were given free range to explore. The first floor holds a nutrition station, strength and conditioning center named after MTSU football alum and NFL safety Kevin Byard, and an athletic training center complete with hydrotherapy pools.

Next to the elevator in the main lobby are the double doors to Middle Tennessee’s football locker room and player’s lounge. MTSU’s locker room connects directly to Floyd Stadium giving the Blue Raiders easy tunnel access on gameday.

The SAPC’s second floor holds the football coaches’ offices, media rooms and positional meeting rooms, while the observation deck allows direct entry into Floyd Stadium.

Home to the SRM Concrete Club; the third floor consists of box suite seating for club members. Club membership currently costs $2,500 per pair for season tickets.

The finished SAPC completes the first phase of the university’s “Build Blue” campaign, a $25 million fundraising initiative to update MTSU’s athletic facilities.

“Phase II” of the campaign is set to begin with the renovation of the historic Murphy Center.

Gallery • 14 Photos Ephraim Rodenbach MTSU officials cut the ribbon on the $66 million Stephen and Denise Smith Student-Athlete Performance Center on July 30, 2025.

