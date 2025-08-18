Sidelines kicks off new editorial project for 100th anniversary

Dear Sidelines reader,

I am honored and delighted to kick off Sidelines 100, our 100th anniversary celebration.

Join us in the coming months as we celebrate a century of Sidelines with tours through the archives, on-campus events, and behind-the-scenes stories shared by decades of past editors who told their first stories as members of the publication. Today, Sidelines staff launches the first installment of a year-long editorial project highlighting 100 years of campus stories. Throughout the fall and spring semester, we’ll dig through Sidelines archives, resurfacing some of the most important stories in school history.

We’ll also host gatherings on campus and with alumni to celebrate the anniversary. This fall, Sidelines plans to host an alumni panel during Homecoming week on campus. This spring, plans are in place to host an alumni event celebrating the centennial in Nashville.

Readers may also notice some changes to our website, including a new section – Sidelines 100. This will be the home of all things 100th as we fill it with stories that highlight Sidelines’ diversity over the years, deliberations on the future of journalism and more.

Also, we want to hear from you! Are you a Sidelines alum? Have story ideas? Want to share a testimonial from your time with Sidelines? Write us at [email protected] and be sure to subscribe to our newsletter, The Weekly, to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

Don’t worry, we’ll still be covering all the important happenings in and around the MTSU community with hard-hitting news stories, excellent sports coverage and poignant feature writing.

Our social media will also look a little different, but expect even better coverage with videos, interviews and more posted weekly.

Thank you for being a part of what makes working at Sidelines so fulfilling. In the coming months, I hope to keep it a source of impactful, meaningful storytelling.

Stay curious,

Noah McLane, Editor in Chief