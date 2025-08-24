The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU 2025 convocation welcomes new students

Kerstie Wolaver, Lead features reporterAugust 24, 2025
Caitlyn Hajeck
New students celebrate the upcoming school year at MTSU Convocation.

On August 23, 2025, MTSU held its 24th annual convocation, a welcome ceremony for new Blue Raiders.

Music and laughter filled the Murphy Center as freshmen, transfer students and parents took their seats to celebrate the class of 2029.

The platform party and the academic deans filed onto the stage as the Band of Blue played the Olympic Fanfare. The cheerleaders and dance team members lining the walls rose with the crowd as Vice Provost of Enrollment Services, Dr. Laurie Witherow, introduced the national anthem, played by the Band of Blue. 

After a moment of silence to reflect on the six lost lives of MTSU students in the past year, President Sidney McPhee took the stage. 

McPhee is the tenth president of MTSU and the longest-serving university president, having held the role for 25 years. Mcphee introduced the dean of each college, accompanied by faculty representatives of each program. 

MTSU faculty gather at MTSU’s 2025 convocation. (Caitlyn Hajeck)

McPhee then introduced Bob Welch, co-author of Healing Wounds, which was the summer reading choice for 2025. 

Along with Healing Wounds, Welch has authored over two dozen books. He has been seen on Good Morning America and is a longtime columnist at the Register-Guard newspaper in Eugene, Oregon.

“I’ve only been here for 48 hours, and I love it,” said Welch, “I’m an Oregon Duck, but I might turn true blue.”

Welch kicked off his speech with banter and was met with laughter from the audience but switched gears into an anecdote about his own failures as an author and reminded students that failure is a part of growing. 

Welch spoke about his co-author, Diane Carlson Evans, who experienced PTSD from her time in Vietnam. Evans dedicated herself to memorializing fellow women veterans who had been disrespected and overlooked after their service.

She faced backlash for her efforts, Welch said. Evans had to fight uncertainty and the unknown with all that she had, and Welch used his own failures along with Evans’ grit to remind students that there is a future, and it can be bright. 

“Are you willing to step into the unknown with confidence that certainty will eventually emerge?” Welch said to the crowd of onlookers.

The crowd then took the True Blue Pledge. Cheerleaders, the dance team and MTSU’s mascot Lightning then led the crowd in the MTSU fight song.

Coach Derek Mason took the stage to invite freshmen to “fill Floyd” at MTSU football games and cheer on the Blue Raiders. Mason also encouraged students to support the Blue Raiders at other athletic events. 

As the University Convocation ceremony ended, new first-year students and transfers joined McPhee on the floor for a class photo, with bright smiles and ready to face the school year ahead. 

About the Contributor
Kerstie Wolaver
Kerstie Wolaver, Lead Features Reporter
I graduate in May 2026 with an entertainment journalism degree and a minor in the recording industry. Outside of Sidelines, I enjoy running, lifting, pilates and anything that keeps me active! I also grow my own rosemary, basil, and veggies in my garden.
MTSU 2025 convocation welcomes new students